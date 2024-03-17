People are moving here. Are we ready? | Choose Tallahassee

We have all the ingredients to become a great city.

Tallahassee is the capital of the third largest populated state in the US. We have three major institutions of higher learning. These institutions also bring us arts, culture, and nationally recognized sporting events.

The Mag Lab brings in researchers from all over the world. This is the largest and highest-powered Mag Lab in the world. This jewel of our community performs magnetic field research in physics, biology, bioengineering, chemistry, geochemistry, biochemistry.

TLH lettering at Cascades Park in Tallahassee, Florida.

Leon County is also home to a world-class environment with acres of parks and nearly 700 miles of trails and greenways. Not to mention, we have rivers and the Gulf beaches a short distance from our community.

The Mission of Choose Tallahassee is “To enhance our region’s innovation and vitality by attracting and retaining a diverse population of young professionals, entrepreneurs, creative talent, retirees, and students”.

Our Vision is “To be a positive window to the world for Tallahassee and Leon County”.

Thanks to our current partners, Choose Tallahassee has delivered over and beyond all expectations. We believe this is good news for you. For example:

Since 2020, with an annual budget under $150,000, Choose Tallahassee has:

Generated over $7 million in GDP economic impact for our community.

Over 7,500 families have downloaded one of our relocation guides. This is a great indicator that they are planning to move here.

Facebook followers are now over 10,000.

Annual website users have grown to over 100,000.

We believe these numbers are just the tip of the iceberg.

Mark Wilson, CEO of the Florida Chamber, recently presented at the Annual Economic Forecast hosted by the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce. The data he presented was a huge wakeup call for me (and many others in the room).

His demographic data projects 31,000+ new people will move to Leon County by 2030. This can be a great benefit, or not. This can be a good thing if our city leaders prepare us for this day. But will they?

Wilson also pointed out the following challenges. We can shift our thinking to look at these as opportunities to improve the lives in our community.

Affordable housing,

49% of our kindergarten students are ready for kindergarten.

52% of our third graders can read at the 3 rd grade reading level.

In Leon County, the labor force declines are in the 30-34 age group and in the 50-65 age group. This is a lot of wealth and talent leaving us.

Income disparity.

Rather than focusing just on the challenges, we must focus on solutions. The local chambers and several other organizations are already focusing on providing support to the students in the K-12 grades. Improving their education will enhance their lives and expand opportunities for good paying careers. This can have a huge impact on reducing income disparity. Opportunity and hope also reduces crime.

Community members gather at City Hall to celebrate the Tallahassee bicentennial on Monday, March 4, 2024.

The time is now. We need the city, county, school board, chambers of commerce, and citizens to come together to create a great vision for our community.

With the projected growth in population, are we planning for infrastructure that will be needed; or are we going to wait and try to catch up when it is too late? One good example is Mahan Drive and Capital Circle. There are multiple huge developments located out on this gateway that will add lots of traffic and potential bottlenecks. Traffic creates NIMBYs.

Will we be like other (anywhere USA) communities that wrestle with growth after it happens?

At Choose Tallahassee we do not want to promote growth that lessens the quality of life for our citizens. We believe we can leverage the assets of our community, find solutions to our challenges, and become the great community we all believe is possible.

I believe we can do this. If you also believe, join us. Or call or email your elected officials and community leaders today.

Check us out at www.choosetallahassee.com

Are you in?

Gregg Patterson

Gregg Patterson is executive director of Choose Tallahassee. He can be reached at gregg@choosetallahassee.com.

