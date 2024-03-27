People mess with Austin. How can one person help eradicate litter? Readers share stories.

Musician Shakey Graves performs a "Don't Mess with Texas" song along with dancing trash cans at the Capitol in 2013. More than 10 years later, reader Robin Arnold wonders whether such anti-littering campaigns are still effective.

Austin is, for the most part, a beautiful city.

Natural beauty was one reason Texas leaders chose this spot for the capital of the Republic in 1839.

Yet despite decades of public coaching, including the clever "Don't Mess with Texas" campaign, people still make a public mess.

Thoughts on Austin litter grabbing

Reader Robin Arnold discovered that I had a history of personal litter grabbing from the paused Austin Found podcast.

"This really resonated with me, since I, too, pick up litter every morning while walking the dogs and listening to 'Austin Found'" Arnold writes. "Very disheartening, since there appears to be an increase in litter over the years in my neighborhood, as well as other areas of Austin. I've discussed this with friends and family, and they've all noticed too."

Arnold was also curious about the long-term effectiveness of famous anti-littering campaigns such "Don't Mess With Texas" and "Give a Hoot, Don't Pollute."

Volunteers still adopt highways, streets, parks, trails, lakes and creeks through groups such as TxDOT, The Trail Conservancy and Keep Austin Beautiful. In addition, several business organizations, such as the Downtown Austin Alliance, hire people to grab litter.

A one-person creek army

I met one outstanding clearance volunteer, Richard Maness, while reporting for a recent column about saving Mystery Creek in South Austin. A retired state worker, Maness lives right on Williamson Creek, which, like all area waterways, fills with litter that washes down from streets, storm drains and other trash conduits when it rains.

Maness has been cleaning up Williamson Creek for 20 years.

"I would like to think I've made a difference and gotten the word out as to it really being a diamond in the rough," he said about the creek. "I see so much potential as a major hiking-creek from west to east with connections to the Violet Crown Trail and to Travis County's Onion Creek Greenway trail system."

Maness wishes local and regional authorities would do more to protect and promote creeks, along with their springs, wildlife, canopy and walkability.

"It could really help mitigate Austin's heat-island effect and help with climate change," he said. Maness currently serves as a board member of South Austin Creek Alliance. "We are working hard with future cleanups, education and outreach to get the word out that all of Austin's creeks need more protection."

For his manifest efforts, Maness was given the Keep Austin Beautiful 30th Annual Dennis Hobbs Individual Achievement Award.

"At a given project, you can find Richard inspiring others as he shares his love and knowledge of the outdoors," wrote Sarita Alonzo for Keep Austin Beautiful. "Richard has lived in Austin for most of his life. He remembers his love of nature starting at a young age playing in Little Walnut Creek by Dottie Jordan Recreation Center."

And it isn't just litter. Maness also organizes people to rip out invasive plants, such as nandina, bamboo and ligustrum, from park "grow zones." My husband, by the way, gleefully joins such uprooting events in our South Austin hood. (Best bumper sticker seen recently on the Ben White Boulevard service road: "Gardeners Against Nandina!")

Tips on becoming an Austin litter grabber

For more than 30 years — six in East Austin, 25 in South Austin — I've grabbed litter. Recently, my grabbing has declined, since we adopted two active Lab mixes who require a lot of love and exercise. Let me, however, share some hard-won tips:

Don't touch litter if you can help it. Wear work gloves. Or use an extended grabber tool. You can find inexpensive ones online. Either way, wash your hands when you get home.

Stay alert. If you focus exclusively on the litter, you might collide with pedestrians, bicyclists, pets or motor vehicles.

Pick a defined area. Make it close to home so that you are not required to hop into a car. And doing so will help you get to know your neighborhood better.

Carry a small bag or pail. Or push a cart. Deposit the litter in a public trash bin. Whatever you do, don't dump it into a neighbor's curbside bin. Not nice.

If you prefer to work in a group, contact Keep Austin Beautiful, a nonprofit that harnesses the power of volunteers for organized cleanups.

This might be the hardest part: Don't simmer over who the heck would toss trash in a beautiful public place, shared by all. Believe me, litter grabbing over time can test your faith in humanity.

A dear friend, a recently ordained Episcopal priest, focuses on humorous moments from his neighborhood litter grabbing. We agree that this mundane civic activity can grow into a tough but fruitful spiritual test.

Don't let it get you down.

