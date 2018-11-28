People Are Making a Lot of Noise About This Jeopardy! Contestant's Hilarious, Huge Mistake

An earnest Jeopardy! contestant made the hilarious mistake of confusing country and rock musician Uncle Kracker with hip-hop artist Kid Cudi, in what quickly became a viral moment for the show on Tuesday night.

It all began when host Alex Trebek showed a photo of Uncle Kracker alongside the telling clue: “Formerly Kid Rock’s DJ, this avuncular fellow has ranged from country-pop to rap-rock.” These strong hints, however, were completely lost on eager contestant, Myra Guideng, who somehow gathered from the clues given that the “avuncular fellow” in question must be Kid Cudi, the Kanye West-endorsed rapper and hip-hop artist, who objectively looks and sounds nothing like Uncle Kracker.

Needless to say, the Internet lost it over this huge mistake, making so much noise about it online that even Kid Cudi weighed in on the situation on his Twitter account, reposting a video of the situation along with some laughing emoji of his own.

See the full post below.