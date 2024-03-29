Do people live in Antarctica? What to know about the continent's population.

TechCrunch

Elon Musk's AI startup, X.ai, has revealed its latest generative AI model, Grok-1.5. Set to power social network X's Grok chatbot in the not-so-distant future ("in the coming days," per a blog post), Grok-1.5 appears to be a measurable upgrade over its predecessor, Grok-1 — at least judging by the published benchmark results and specs.