People Have Ideas For Donald Trump's Air Force One Makeover

A report that President Donald Trump wants Air Force One to lose the “Jackie Kennedy color” for a “more American” paint job prompted lots of design suggestions on Thursday. (A version of the current design was approved by the former first lady and her husband, President John F. Kennedy.)
Flying the Trump-ly skies will never be the same.
Trump wants a patriotic makeover for Air Force One https://t.co/LtBYFLAUMopic.twitter.com/F1c8NWvonx— New York Post (@nypost) July 12, 2018
#ThisIsUs#Trump oozing #JELLOSLIME#ThursdayThoughts wants a patriotic top makeover for #AirForceOnehttps://t.co/yXNEcwUT7J via @nypostpic.twitter.com/qm6gKgmUFZ— Peter Malcolm (@anyidea) July 12, 2018
Trump reportedly wants to give Air Force One a makeover — so it isn't a 'Jackie Kennedy color' https://t.co/qH0XfYUnKGpic.twitter.com/gM9a7PnGUo— Stan Yee (@stanyee) July 12, 2018
Calling all meme geniuses!! Show us how YOU would redesign Air Force One to be more kickass American like @realDonaldTrump wants!— Co.Design (@FastCoDesign) July 12, 2018
Make sure to reply here or @ us, and we’ll share our favs https://t.co/dhP2n3yWDP
I heard Trump wants to redesign Air Force One... do it big or don’t do it at all ️ pic.twitter.com/Lhb4JzMlgN— Will Britton (@ws_britton) July 12, 2018
Trump wants to paint Air Force One more patriotic colors. Red, white, and blue.— Ril Hawkins (@rilhawk) July 13, 2018
So American....but so very Russian also.
He’s not fooling anyone....except his followers. #hoodwinked#CorruptGOP#UnAmerican#RussianCollusion#comradetrump#sleepercell#AirForceOnepic.twitter.com/woK2jHXOsM
Next Air Force One redesign, per Trump. https://t.co/Mv7OY2g5x2pic.twitter.com/fJHCtv1mTm— CommonDem (@CommonDem) July 12, 2018
Jack Ohman cartoon: New Air Force One paint job... https://t.co/eB7vBX937Q— Jack Ohman (@JACKOHMAN) July 12, 2018
President Donald Trump reportedly wants to redesign his official presidential planes because they don't look "American" enough. https://t.co/BZg9YG6rkU— Bacon'z Bitz (@BaconzBitz1) July 12, 2018
Air Force One may soon get a new paint job. Check out our predictions for what a @realDonaldTrump inspired makeover could look like. https://t.co/bqTmPMN3HZpic.twitter.com/AgReM2AtNa— USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) July 13, 2018
Air Force One is subject to a makeover? I don’t have any ideas, but here’s one idea courtesy of #JimmyKimmelpic.twitter.com/14eYc6hV9g— Nathaniel Cline (@nathanielcline) July 13, 2018
#AitForceOne makeover Our taxat work https://t.co/9xECimWvFH— Elizabeth Banks (@elanfi) July 12, 2018
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.