People will hold vigil tonight for 8 who died in Marion County bus crash

Dozens of people are preparing to gather in memory of the victims of a deadly Marion County bus crash.

Channel 9 has shown the crosses that are up in memory of the eight people who died in the crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened on State Road 40.

As of Friday, the memorial had grown and symbolized how the community had come together to remember the lives lost.

People from across the country have stopped to pray and leave flowers or money to build the memorial.

The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Eight people died and almost 40 others were injured when a bus carrying farm workers collided with a pickup truck on State Road 40 in Marion County early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

