People are happy to help with goats at Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show

Mar. 7—Wagoner FFA booster Allyson Blair helped Hank Boomershine groom his goat Wednesday.

It didn't matter that Hank was with Coweta FFA, another school.

"I just roll right along with whoever needs help," Blair said while Hank helped keep the antsy kid still.

People don't hesitate to help each other out at the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show.

Muskogee High welding teacher Jason McPeak, who helped his daughter show for Checotah FFA, said he sees a lot people helping out.

"There's people here from western Oklahoma to help get animals ready and help get extra tack in and feed," McPeak said.

He said Checotah let Kinta FFA share some of their goat pens because Kinta "kind of got rooted out from where they were at."

Blair said she came on Wednesday to help her grandson and niece, both from Wagoner. She said she never showed animals herself.

"My sister, did, so I was around it," Blair said. "And my kids, they all showed. They're all grown."

Hank, who is in his second year to show, said he "learned a lot about the care and feeding that go into goats."

"I've been watching more and learning from others than I did last year," Hank said. "I've learned a lot about the livestock community and how they do things."

Cousins Emmy Foreman of Keys FFA and Avery Hammons of Woodall 4-H Club said they help each other.

Emmy said it takes a lot of time and practice to prepare a show goat.

"Once you get them to the show, working with them is a big deal," she said.

Avery said it takes practice beyond the show, as well.

"You have to work them months before the show," Avery said. "Normally I wash them before the show, That takes about an hour, blow dry included. We brush them out, then we feed them water."

The cousins groomed and clipped their goats outside, along with other entries from Cherokee County.

Rowan Show Goats of Fort Gibson provided several of the goats the young exhibitors showed.

Nathan Rowan, a 2023 Hulbert graduate, watched students prepare some of his goats.

He said a good goat is sound legged with good muscle. He said the student's responsibility is to keep "the goats fed and make them look good."

Warner FFA member Skyler Moore said she has shown for two years.

"I work them, walk them, comb their hair and feed them," Skyler said as she watched Stacey Glover clip the goat.

The show continues with sheep and cattle through Friday. A premium sale is set for Saturday.