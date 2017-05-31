People Are Freaking Out Over This Video of a Newborn Baby 'Walking'

From Redbook

Newborn babies are a lot of things right after birth: wrinkly, loud, kind of slimy, and probably a little smelly. One thing they aren't is mobile. That baby isn't going anywhere without you, for at least the next seven months.

That's why the internet is losing its shit over this video of a newborn baby in Brazil that appears to be walking just minutes after birth. A woman in the video can be heard saying "Oh my gosh, the girl is walking. Good gracious!" in Portuguese, according to the The Sun.

OK, clearly the kid isn't walking on her own - the doctor or nurse is obviously holding her up, and the baby is probably just flailing her legs (as newborns do) in a manner that looks a lot like walking.

But because the internet loves a good ~miracle~ story, this video has racked up 87 million views, nearly 2 million shares, and over 160,000 incredulous comments.

There are no other details about the baby or who it belongs to, but it's probably safe to say this little girl just set the bar for the rest of her major life milestones pretty high.

