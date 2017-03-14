People Are Freaking Out Over These "Beauty and the Beast" Cups

From Delish

UPDATE: March 13, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.

It's come to our attention that these enchanted rose cups can also be found at Disney World in the Magic Kingdom's Beauty and the Beast-themed Be Our Guest restaurant. Since you can make reservations at this sit-down restaurant, you don't have to wait hours in line to nab one. Just show at your selected time and order a cup with the fountain drink of your choice.

Fair warning, though: Spots fill up well in advance, so be sure to reserve a spot as soon as you know you'll be vacationing. Doing so six months in advance may seem hardcore - that's the absolute earliest Disney will accept reservations - but our parks insiders say it's the best way to snag a spot. It's unclear, though, how long these cups will be sold at the restaurant.

ORIGINAL POST: March 10, 2017 at 12:05 p.m.

Disney's live action Beauty and the Beast comes out in just seven days and the frenzy is real people. People are waiting up to four hours in line to get their hands on these enchanted rose cups at the Beauty and the Beast-themed Red Rose Taverne in Disneyland after an Instagram post of one went viral, according to New York Magazine.

This person said he waited nearly two hours in line to get this cup.

It even lights up if you press the button at the top.

If you can't make it to Disneyland (or can't be bothered to stand in line), people are already selling their cups on Ebay. But before you go and drop nearly $100 on one, remember it's just a plastic cup. However, these Belle cupcakes are forever.

Follow Delish on Instagram.

You Might Also Like