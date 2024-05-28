People enjoy Memorial Day at Elephant Butte

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and Elephant Butte reservoir was packed with tens of thousands of people enjoying the weekend.

Visitors enjoyed the outdoors RVing, camping, and a day out on the water at Elephant Butte. “Just getting to spend time with our friends enjoying the boat life,” said Amber Hilton, who was out enjoying the lake.

Story continues below

The crowds are a welcome sight for businesses along the lake, like Marina Del Sur which is located right on the lake whose new owners took over just two weeks ago.

“It’s really been a fantastic opening weekend to the summertime. The place has been crowded and busy people have been well-behaved and having a ton of fun,” said Peter Meiusi, owner of Marnia Del Sur.

The Meisui says they have been packed the past two days, booking back-to-back rentals. With the memorial weekend’s success, he’ll be ready for the next big holiday weekend. “Really excited to be down here. I think there is a lot of awesome opportunities. We are looking forward to bringing in some new life into the lake with increased events and new amenities,” said Meiusi.

Elephant Butte Lake Resort says they have been fully booked since March.

“If this weekend had any indication it’s going to be just a great year,” said Meiusi.

Elephant Butte Lake is currently 23% full, similar to the water level around this time last year.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.