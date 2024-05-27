‘People died so we could have our freedom’: families observe Memorial Day in Sanford

It is a day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Nation. Servicemen and women were honored at the traditional Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony.

Hundreds attended the event held at the Veterans Memorial Park in Sanford.

Military families were also invited to the ceremony to represent the memory of our fallen heroes, and it was an important day for Veteran Dennis Woodcum.

“It is very personal for me. My family has a long military history,” he said. “I have a grandfather on World War I. My father was in World War II. I was in Vietnam.”

Read: Sanford honors military service and sacrifice during Memorial Day ceremony

The ceremony also honored members of the Space Force, the newest branch of the United States armed forces.

“Our history is very important,” said Louis Kimmig, who brought her five children to the event. “We talk about it often. We remember them.”

As the Star-Spangled Banner played, longtime Sanford resident Retha McMillan Baker cried.

Read: ‘Remember and honor’: Memorial Day events around Central Florida

“My oldest sister had six children going to the services, five of which are now deceased. Two of them died just in the last six months,” she said. “It’s a little bit emotional right now.”

There are more 1 million veterans living in Florida.

During the event, both the city and the county made proclamations in honor of Memorial Day.

Read: Very hot Memorial Day: Near-record highs expected over holiday

“I think it will help us to be less selfish and realize that we don’t just deserve all these things we have,” said 13-year-old Heaven. “People died so we were able to have our freedom.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.