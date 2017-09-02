    People are desperate for air conditioning as San Francisco deals with record heat

    Emma Hinchliffe
    It's really hot in San Francisco right now. Like, really, really hot. 

    Temperatures in the Bay Area reached 106 degrees Farenheit on Friday. That's 106 degrees in foggy, chilly northern California, where late-summer temperatures are usually in the high 60s. The 106-degree day broke a record for all-time hottest temperature in San Francisco in recorded history, or at least 143 years. 

    The city isn't exactly prepared for record-breaking heat. Most places—homes and public spaces alike—don't have air conditioning. Residents were warned of a heat advisory and are doing their best to stay cool. 

    Stay safe out there, everyone. San Francisco, maybe it's time for backup air conditioning. 

