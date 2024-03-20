People in charity flats 'not listened to' on sale

Joshua Chandler said Broadmead Court was "very much my home"

Residents living in charity accommodation say they feel they "haven't been listened to" after finding out through the media that their flats are to be sold off.

West Northamptonshire Council has agreed to buy Broadmead Court in Northampton, which can currently house up to 29 people.

The charity Changing Lives, which runs the accommodation, said the landlord wanted to sell it last year and described it as a "challenging situation".

The council said the purchase should be complete by the summer and it would "support all residents throughout this process".

Broadmead Court provides accommodation for homeless people in Northampton

It said would "invest a significant amount" into Broadmead Court to provide improved supported accommodation for people with high complex needs.

The plan was first revealed in a report to the authority's cabinet in October.

Shortly after, residents were sent letters by Changing Lives saying it was "extremely disappointed" that the council had announced the plan before speaking to residents.

Residents have since been invited to meetings and offered the chance to speak to the council about the plan.

But Joshua Chandler, who has lived there since 2018, said: "We feel as residents like we haven't been listened to or our concerns addressed.

"What is going to happen with us? Because there's 27 residents and West Northamptonshire Council has not got a lot of properties to give to the residents."

He said the council "haven't told us a lot... and there's not much action being taken now".

Adam Brown said the council would invest in the building when it buys it

In a statement, Changing Lives, which leased the building from the Mayday Trust, said it had "regular contact" with the council.

"Unfortunately, the council's desire for vacant possession has left us with limited options," the statement said.

The organisation said it had given three months' notice to vacate the building earlier this month.

Adam Brown, deputy leader of the Conservative-led authority, said the building would "support the local housing need and will increase the stock of supported accommodation".

He said: "The council will ensure that all residents are provided with clear communications and we are working with the current provider to understand their individual needs and help them source suitable alternative accommodation."

