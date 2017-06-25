People Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr 2017 Around The World

After a month of fasting, prayer and alms-giving, Muslims around the world will welcome the end of Ramadan either June 25 or 26, depending on when the new moon is seen. Eid al-Fitr means "festival of the breaking of the fast" and it is one of the biggest celebrations in the Islamic year.

Since Eid begins with the first sighting of the new moon, most of the Muslims have to wait until the night before Eid to verify its date. The starting date varies each year and from country to country due to geographical location. After the moon is seen, it is celebrated for three days and on the morning of the first day, Muslims gather for prayer.

This festival is infused with different traditions that vary in different countries. Most people use the three days for visiting their friends and relatives. Other traditions include the "Eidiyah", in which cash gifts are given to children from elders and relatives.

The occasion is seen as a time of forgiveness and of being grateful to Allah for helping people to complete their fasting. Many Muslims show their gratitude to God by donating food or clothes to the less privileged.

We take a look at Eid celebrations in some of the different countries.

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

