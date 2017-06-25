People Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr 2017 Around The World

After a month of fasting, prayer and alms-giving, Muslims around the world will welcome the end of Ramadan either June 25 or 26, depending on when the new moon is seen. Eid al-Fitr means "festival of the breaking of the fast" and it is one of the biggest celebrations in the Islamic year.
Since Eid begins with the first sighting of the new moon, most of the Muslims have to wait until the night before Eid to verify its date. The starting date varies each year and from country to country due to geographical location. After the moon is seen, it is celebrated for three days and on the morning of the first day, Muslims gather for prayer.
This festival is infused with different traditions that vary in different countries. Most people use the three days for visiting their friends and relatives. Other traditions include the "Eidiyah", in which cash gifts are given to children from elders and relatives.
The occasion is seen as a time of forgiveness and of being grateful to Allah for helping people to complete their fasting. Many Muslims show their gratitude to God by donating food or clothes to the less privileged.
We take a look at Eid celebrations in some of the different countries.
In most Muslim nations, the three days of Eid are observed as public and school holidays. In the U.S., it is not so, but many employers and schools allow time off for Muslim workers and children, particularly in areas with a high Muslim population, according to USA Today. The most standard greeting on this occasion is "Eid Mubarak" which means to "have a blessed Eid."
In different countries, the festival is celebrated in different ways. In south Asia, with minor differences, the Eid al-Fitr is celebrated in a similar fashion. The night before Eid is called "Chaand Raat" where women apply henna on their hands and feet. Special sweets like "Sevaiyan" (vermicelli pudding), "Haleem" (mutton stew), "Kebabs" and "Nihaari Gosht" are big attractions. Families go to shops to purchase new clothes and other things.
In Indonesia and Malaysia, Eid is celebrated in similar ways. In Indonesia Eid al-Fitr is known as "Idul Fitri" or "Lebaran" and in Malaysia, it is known as "Hari Raya Aidilfitri."
In the U.S. and Canada, Eid prayers are offered in Islamic centers, open parks or convention halls or mosques. Prayers are practiced multiple times to accommodate the large number of attendees in some cities. In the U.S., annual prayers are conveyed in many large cities throughout the nation where there are large numbers of Muslims. In Canada, Eid prayers are held in the larger cities of Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and Ottawa.
On the ocassion of Eid al-Fitr, some prominent personalities such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Apple CEO Tim Cook, London Mayor Sadiq Khan took to Twitter to greet people on the eve of the festival.
