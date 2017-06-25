    People Celebrate Eid Al-Fitr 2017 Around The World

    After a month of fasting, prayer and alms-giving, Muslims around the world will welcome the end of Ramadan either June 25 or 26, depending on when the new moon is seen. Eid al-Fitr means "festival of the breaking of the fast" and it is one of the biggest celebrations in the Islamic year.

    Since Eid begins with the first sighting of the new moon, most of the Muslims have to wait until the night before Eid to verify its date. The starting date varies each year and from country to country due to geographical location. After the moon is seen, it is celebrated for three days and on the morning of the first day, Muslims gather for prayer.

    This festival is infused with different traditions that vary in different countries. Most people use the three days for visiting their friends and relatives. Other traditions include the "Eidiyah", in which cash gifts are given to children from elders and relatives.

    The occasion is seen as a time of forgiveness and of being grateful to Allah for helping people to complete their fasting. Many Muslims show their gratitude to God by donating food or clothes to the less privileged.

    We take a look at Eid celebrations in some of the different countries.

    Eid celebrations in Jakarta

    Muslims attend a Eid al-Fitr mass prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 25, 2017. Photo: Reuters

    Eid celebrations in New Jersey

    Muslim American friends take part in the Maghrib sunset prayer on the last day of Ramadan and ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations on a beach in Long Branch, New Jersey, U.S., June 24, 2017. Photo: Reuters

    Eid celebrations in Pakistan

    People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in a park in Peshawar, Pakistan, June 25, 2017. Photo: Reuters

    Eid celebrations in Gaza City

    Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gaza City, June 25, 2017. Photo: Reuters

    Eid celebrations in Egypt

    Muslims attend an Eid al-Fitr mass prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt, June 25, 2017. Photo: Reuters

    Eid celebrations in Egypt

    Egyptians celebrate and try to catch balloons released after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt, June 25, 2017. Photo: Reuters

    Eid celebrations in Kosovo

    Men pray at the martyrs' cemetery on Eid al-Fitr in Racak, Kosovo, June 25, 2017. Photo: Reuters

    In most Muslim nations, the three days of Eid are observed as public and school holidays. In the U.S., it is not so, but many employers and schools allow time off for Muslim workers and children, particularly in areas with a high Muslim population, according to USA Today. The most standard greeting on this occasion is "Eid Mubarak" which means to "have a blessed Eid."

    In different countries, the festival is celebrated in different ways. In south Asia, with minor differences, the Eid al-Fitr is celebrated in a similar fashion. The night before Eid is called "Chaand Raat" where women apply henna on their hands and feet. Special sweets like "Sevaiyan" (vermicelli pudding), "Haleem" (mutton stew), "Kebabs" and "Nihaari Gosht" are big attractions. Families go to shops to purchase new clothes and other things.

    In Indonesia and Malaysia, Eid is celebrated in similar ways. In Indonesia Eid al-Fitr is known as "Idul Fitri" or "Lebaran" and in Malaysia, it is known as "Hari Raya Aidilfitri."

    In the U.S. and Canada, Eid prayers are offered in Islamic centers, open parks or convention halls or mosques. Prayers are practiced multiple times to accommodate the large number of attendees in some cities. In the U.S., annual prayers are conveyed in many large cities throughout the nation where there are large numbers of Muslims. In Canada, Eid prayers are held in the larger cities of Montreal, Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and Ottawa.

    On the ocassion of Eid al-Fitr, some prominent personalities such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Apple CEO Tim Cook, London Mayor Sadiq Khan took to Twitter to greet people on the eve of the festival. 

     

