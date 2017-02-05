People can't stop sharing this cartoon about Trump's 'Muslim ban'

Last week, President Trump gleefully signed a defacto Muslim ban, hoping to ban green card and permanent resident holders from seven Muslim-majority countries. On Friday, the Constitution caught up with him.

On Friday, Seattle judge (and Bush appointee) James Robart issued a temporary nationwide restraining order, lifting the ban nationwide. President Trump had a typical Twitter meltdown and appealed the judgment. Later, a U.S. appeals court denied the Justice Department's request to reinstate the travel ban, shutting him down, once again.

Columns, hot takes and caps lock Facebook posts followed. But this cartoon, created by Cynthia Sousa (@theamat) and Sam Machado (@samscenarist) and originally published on Cartoon Movement, explains it better than pretty much anything else can.

In a world where there is too much to say, and not a clear way to say it; cartoons are more important than ever.#TrumpBan pic.twitter.com/KbLU7IZ8Rq — The Four Horsemen (@_Four_Horsemen) February 5, 2017

Best cartoon I've seen this week pic.twitter.com/pn7N521GWa — Damsel in This Dress (@secondofhername) February 5, 2017

Lady Liberty has been grieving hard lately — so Lady Justice had to step in. And it looks like people on social media love it.