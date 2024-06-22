People Are Awesome: North Springfield group awards those contributing to past, future

NSBA presents annual awards

On June 13 the North Springfield Betterment Association presented awards to local businesses and individuals who embody its mission statement, “To encourage and promote worthwhile and honorable endeavors that will make north Springfield a better place in which to work and live.”

The Heritage Award, given to a northside business at least 75 years old and in continuous operation, went to Schweitzer Bros Inc. (originally named Schweitzer Company), which was founded in 1889. Located at 1700 E. Trafficway, Schweitzer Bros. Inc. has believed in providing dependable service and quality products for manufacturing and industry in the southwest Missouri area and beyond.

The Community Contributor of the Year, which recognizes people and agencies that give their time, resources, and talents in the community, went to the CASA Clubhouse. Launched in July 2023 by CASA of Southwest Missouri, it has served more than 1,300 children since opening its doors.

The Legacy Award is given to an individual or organization in recognition of long-term contributions, impact and dedication to better North Springfield. Since 1905, Robberson Community School has served as the oldest operating elementary school in Springfield. Robberson Community School is now being combined with the new Boyd Elementary School, and will be closing its doors in August at the end of their school year.

The Vision Award is for individuals or organizations looking into the future and betterment of our community. Restore SGF, is rebuilding communities, and encouraging reinvestment in Springfield's historic neighborhoods by upgrading homes and connecting neighbors. Its mission is to help families achieve home ownership while improving housing conditions and raising residential property values in Springfield’s historic neighborhoods. At this time, they are offering a down payment assistance program as well as a Restore My Block challenge grant.

These awards, plus three more, were presented in a luncheon-ceremony at Hillcrest High School.

Grin Iron Classic raises $1 million for Tooth Truck

The 22-year run of the Sertoma Grin Iron Classic has provided more than $1 million in funding for the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile of the Ozarks, fondly known as the “Tooth Truck.”

The final event of the GIC series was held in 2023 and thanks to recent gifts from the Heart of the Ozarks Sertoma Club and the Greater Springfield Dental Foundation, net proceeds for this annual southwest Missouri all-star high school football game have topped the $1 million mark.

During the tenure of the GIC, the Tooth Truck served 31,434 at-risk children by completing all dental treatment needed for each child, including sealants and hygiene education. More than $22.5 million in dental services were provided.

