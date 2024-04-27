People Are Awesome: Nixa sweeps journalism awards, Herschend honored with donated books

Rural schools awarded Cooper grants

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks, in partnership with the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation and Commerce Trust, granted a total of $80,000 to 18 rural school districts.

The recipients of the Coover/Rural Schools Partnership Learning Enhancement Grants are Aurora High School/YEP, Ava R-1 School District, Cabool R-IV, Clinton School District, Crawford County R-1, Fair Play R-II, Gainesville R-V, Glenwood R-8, Howell Valley R-1, Kirbyville R-VI, Lutie R-VI, Marionville R-IX, Marshfield R-1, Mountain Grove R-III, Niangua School District/Niangua TLC, Pleasant Hope R-6, and Richards R-V.

The Coover Foundation, Commerce Trust and the CFO also partner on an annual regional grantmaking program. Recipients of the Coover Regional Vibrant Communities Grants will be announced April 30.

Nixa fifth grader wins art contest

Shah Fender is taking her artwork to the national level. The Nixa fifth grader’s art took first place at the state level and will now represent Missouri in the competition with winners from all 50 states.

The fifth-grade artist is a student at the John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa, where her art teacher, Matthew Barker, encouraged his students to create posters for the 41st Annual National Missing Children’s Poster Contest.

The contest was open to all fifth graders in the United States.

Nixa sweeps journalism awards

Nixa High School’s journalism department won the top Journalism Sweepstakes award at Missouri Southern State University's Media Showcase event April 10.

The awards are based on student work for the journalism department's four publications: Wingspan magazine, EagleAir TV broadcast news, the Eagle Yearbook and NixaJournalism.net.

First place awards went to the yearbook staff for overall yearbook; Eagle Air staff for You Tube Star; editorial staff for a column entitled AI Requires Careful Use; Olivia McCully for news package for her docudrama Mock Crash; NixaJournalism.net Managing Editor Deliliah Neff for news writing for her article Surviving Without: Homelessness rises in the Ozarks; Maddie McCrea for sportswriting for her article Moving On Up; and Chloe Fischer for sports feature photography for her Season Kickoff photo.

Second place awards went to the staff for its online newspaper and Instagram Royalty; Glennis Woodley and Mira Weiss in news writing for Politics Gone Viral; Paige Oyler in sports writing for Welcome to the Red Kingdom; Chloe Fischer in feature photography for her skateboarding photo; Laurel Latimer in feature writing for Sugarcoated (Toxic Positivity); and Olivia McCully in news package for Voting.

Third place winners include Maddie McCrea, Chloe Fischer and Glennis Woodley in news writing for AI: A Double-Edged Sword; and Chloe Fischer in feature photography for her Wizard of Oz photo.

WRVEC announces essay winners

White River Valley Electric Cooperative announced the winners of the 2024 Youth Tour essay competition in which three area students will represent WRVEC and travel to Washington, D.C.

The 2024 winners are Bridgette Fitzpatrick (School of the Ozarks), Aven Goodnight (Nixa High School), and Gretchen House (Chadwick High School). The winners were chosen from a group of eleven finalists during WRVEC’s annual Youth Tour banquet held on April 12 at the College of the Ozarks.

The other finalists were Katelyn Allen (Gainesville), Emily Burton (Forsyth), Alexis Combs (Bradleyville), Clara Dean (Branson), Alexander Merrell (Forsyth), Linnea Payne (Lutie), Harley Viall (Hollister), and Asa Wells (Ozark).

High school juniors from participating schools in White River Valley Electric Cooperative’s five-county service area submitted an essay or video that answered the question, “How will the Cooperative Power my Future?”

The three finalists will join more than 2,000 other winners from electric cooperatives across the United States at the Youth Tour in Washington, D.C. June 14-20. In addition, they will receive a $1,500 scholarship from the Operation Round Up Trust Board.

For more information about the Youth Tour program, visit https://www.whiteriver.org/community/youth-programs/youth-tour/.

Books donation honors Herschend

On April 9, Silver Dollar City Foundation honored longtime board member Jack Herschend for his years of dedicated service and leadership on the foundation’s board of directors.

The foundation funded the purchase of 14 children and youth books in Herschend’s honor. The collection includes “The Chosen, Volume 1: Called by Name” by Dallas Jenkins; “Daniel and the Very Hungry Lion” by Tim Thornborough; “Dust, Volume 1” by Kara Swanson; “KJV Essential Teen Study Bible”; “Children’s Bible Stories for Bedtime”; and more. These books, each marked with a book plate recognizing Herschend’s tireless service to the community, are available to check out at Library Center of the Ozarks, in downtown Branson.

Silver Dollar City Foundation is a 501(c)3 private foundation and the nonprofit arm of Silver Dollar City. The foundation provides grant funding to 14 school districts serving Stone and Taney county children. Visit SilverDollarCityFoundation.com to learn more.

Disability Prayer Luncheon May 2

Tthe 21st annual Disability Prayer Luncheon will meet at the Community Center at Maranatha Village, 304 W Bethany in Springfield, at 11:30 a.m. May 2.

The event will start with lunch, followed by a devotion. Individuals representing prayer topics such as education, medical care and financial needs will be stationed around the room. Those attending will have the chance to add their own requests. The event will close with prayer at 1 p.m.

The Disability Prayer Luncheon is free and open to the public. There will be an opportunity to give towards the cost of the event.

Phelps County joins Community Foundation

The Phelps County Community Foundation has officially joined the Community Foundation of the Ozarks as its 55th regional affiliate foundation. The PCCF recently completed the steps to become a CFO affiliate and now serves as the philanthropic resource for Rolla and surrounding communities in Phelps County.

The CFO, based in Springfield, will provide administration, fund management, grantmaking support and other services for the PCCF.

Significant support from TKD Foundation, Brewer Science, Southern Bank, Cohen Woodworking, Phelps County Focus, Investment Realty Inc., the Woessner Foundation and other private donors helped raised more than $115,000 for the PCCF’s grantmaking and administration funds.

Marla Stevenson, community bank manager of Southern Bank in Rolla, serves as president of the founding board. Other board members include Ben Tipton, chair elect, president of Phelps County Bank; Richard Cavender, secretary, retired executive director of the Meramec Regional Planning Commission; Kim Day, treasurer, co-founder and president of TKD Foundation; Mike Woessner, president of Investment Realty Inc.; Tracy Jenkins, corporate relations representative at Brewer Science; John Money, senior vice president at Phelps Health; Lorrie Hartley, executive director of TKD Foundation; Nate Cohen, CFO of Cohen Woodworking; Donald Dodd, president of Phelps County Focus and Salem Publishing Co.; and Bonnie Prigge, executive director of Meramec Regional Planning Commission.

Apply now for Student of Ethics Award

Better Business Bureau Springfield is now accepting applicants for this year’s Student of Ethics Award with the opportunity to win a scholarship.

The Student of Ethics Award recognizes an exceptional high school student who demonstrates ethics through leadership, community service, personal integrity and academic achievement.

Southwest Missouri high school juniors graduating in spring 2025 are eligible to apply for this year’s award. The winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship to the accredited college or trade school of their choice and will be recognized at BBB’s Torch Awards for Ethics banquet in fall 2024.

To apply, students must submit a copy of their high school transcript, a letter of reference and a 300-word essay.

Applications are due by May 3. Students may apply online at BBB.org/stlsoe or contact BBB Executive Coordinator Chelsey Nolte at 314-584-6737 for more information.

Apply now for Elevate Rides scooters

Elevate Branson is again offering affordable rides to local employees.

Elevate Rides, featuring MyCityRides Branson, is having its Spring Scooter Spectacular, inviting workers to apply for a reliable and affordable 1659cc motorized scooter, including driver’s training, a helmet, jacket and gloves, regular maintenance and liability insurance and assistance obtaining a Class M endorsement.

Applicants must be employed for at least 30 days and working at least 22 hours a week, insurable and at least 18 years old, and able to open a checking account through First Community Bank o the Ozarks for financing.

Apply at https://elevatebranson.my.salesforce-sites.com/Flyer.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Nixa sweeps journalism awards; SDC Foundation honors Jack Herschend