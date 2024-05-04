People Are Awesome: Miracle League needs volunteers, Generosity Collective offers grants

Generosity Collective Grants open

The first grant program from the Generosity Collective, a high-impact giving circle for Springfield supported by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, is now open.

The group will grant a total of $120,000 to address economic disparities impacting early childhood development; child abuse and neglect; mental health and substance-use problems; and the shortage of safe, affordable housing. One $30,000 grant is available for each category.

Agencies can find more information and begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. The deadline is 11:45 p.m. May 31.

Following the deadline, the Generosity Collective’s grantmaking committees will narrow the applicants to two or three finalists per category. The finalists must submit a short video describing their grant requests. After reviewing the videos, the Generosity Collective’s membership will vote to determine the four grant recipients. The grants will be presented in November.

Membership for the Generosity Collective is currently closed but will reopen in late 2024.

Miracle League volunteers needed

With a record 221 players signed up to play Miracle League ball this spring, dozens of groups of volunteer buddies are needed to make the season a success. The Miracle League is seeking help from any group of individuals willing to spend an evening playing ball with youth and adults with disabilities.

The spring season opened on April 15 and continues through early June. Youth teams play 6-7 p.m. Mondays, and adult teams play 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Betty and Bobby Allison Miracle League Ball Field at Dan Kinney Park, 2701 S. Blackman Road.

Buddies must be age 12 or older, friendly and able to assist players on the field. About 15-20 buddies will cover a whole team.

For more information and volunteer buddy registration, visit ParkBoard.org/Miracle or contact Miracle League Commissioner Cyrus Taylor at 417-837-5808.

Hamra Enterprises adds director of giving

Hamra Enterprises, a Springfield-based family-owned owner/operator of nearly 200 restaurants nationwide, has established the position of director of giving to focus on philanthropic assistance to communities and employees. Rachael Sellhorn of Collierville, Tennessee, has been named as Hamra Enterprises’ first director of giving, and joins the company’s management as part of the administrative team.

Sellhorn has worked within the company as a volunteer supporting Hamra Enterprises’ employee emergency assistance program, the HERO (Hamra Employees Reaching Out) Fund. The HERO Fund was created as an emergency relief fund serving employees of all Hamra Enterprises entities, and serves team members in the 11 states Hamra operates. As the director of giving, Sellhorn will also manage the company’s support for non-profit organizations that focus on children’s health. In recent years Hamra Enterprises has donated more than $5.8 million to organizations on the community, regional, and national levels, including Boston Children’s Hospital, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Make-A-Wish Illinois, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Louis Crisis Nursery, and the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

