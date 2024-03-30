People Are Awesome: Library book sale, Tool Belts and Bow Ties and radiothon results

Tool Belts & Bow Ties April 11

The 19th annual Tool Belts & Bow Ties gala hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Springfield and presented by John Deere Remanufacturing will be held at 5:30 p.m. April 11 at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center. The theme of “License to Build” will pay homage to 007/James Bond.

The event brings together over 300 of HFHS's advocates, supporters, and volunteers to raise enough money in one night to build a six-bedroom home for a local family — a hard-working mother of four children. Her senior-aged father will be joining them in the home.

Attendance is not required to participate in the Tool Belt’s & Bow Ties silent auction, watch raffle, or to donate toward the Tool Belts-sponsored home. Visit: tbbtgala.org to participate.

Springfield veteran gets new roof

U.S. Air Force veteran Ronald Clermont of Springfield received a new roof from Storm Restorations of America, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, on March 21 as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, Missouri Inc., Clermont was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 525 military members have received new roofs.

L-A-D Foundation awards seven grants

The L-A-D Foundation has granted $54,485 to seven nonprofits that support the conservation of natural and cultural resources in its 12-county service area. Based in St. Louis, L-A-D Foundation manages the Pioneer Forest and holds land with natural, geologic, cultural or historic interest in Carter, Crawford, Dent, Madison, Maries, Oregon, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Shannon and Texas counties.

The recipients of L-A-D Foundation’s 2024 grant program, distributed by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, are:

Cave Research Foundation: $9,070 for interpretive signage about the karst landscape in Perry County;

Greater Ozarks Audubon Society: $6,000 for the Green Leadership Academy for Diverse Ecosystems;

Montauk State Park: $6,280 for natural and cultural education programming;

Missouri Coalition for the Environment: $10,000 for education and outreach on mining in the Missouri Ozarks;

Missouri Environmental Education Association: $8,065 for the Roots to Canopy project with Salem Public Library;

Ozark Riverways Foundation: $5,170 for new equipment and material for the Round Spring Visitor Center in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways;

Salem Area Community Betterment Association: $9,900 for a master plan to guide improvements of the campus.

Incorporated in 1962, the L-A-D Foundation is a Missouri private operating foundation dedicated to the responsible management of Pioneer Forest as a working demonstration of renewable resource use compatible with the long-term carrying capacity and health of the land and water. The foundation also acquires and preserves in the public interest outstanding areas of natural, geologic, cultural or historic interest. In addition, the foundation provides support to various projects consistent with its conservation goals, with a particular focus on the Missouri Ozarks region.

Radiothon raises $92,468 for 'Miracles' at CoxHealth

Zimmer Midwest Communications stations in Springfield presented a check to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth on Friday evening in the amount of $92,468.

One hundred percent of the money raised during the two-day Miracles for Kids Radiothon with Team Tools stays local to help kids right here in the Ozarks, with proceeds courtesy of listeners to 98.7 The Dove ,101.3 Real Country, 93.3/AM 560 KWTO and JOCK 96-9 who became Miracle Makers for $20 per month and Super Miracle Makers for $1 per day during the event.

The two-day event, the first for Zimmer stations in Springfield, featured interviews with CMN “Miracle Kids” as well as CoxHealth staff and administrators, along with dozens of “story songs” from kids and their parents who have benefited from the services of Children’s Miracle Network.

Friends of Library spring sale coming

Find the perfect book to read at the lake this summer or in the air conditioning on a hot day at the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale.

The sale features new and used hardback and paperback books, CDs, movies, vinyl records, audiobooks and games and puzzles — and now, artwork. Adult, young adult and children’s books and most audiovisuals are $1 or less; better books are priced $2 and up.

The sale is April 24-28, at the E*Plex in the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, 3001 N. Grant Ave.

Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Saturday is Half-Price Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday is Bag Day, 1-5 p.m., when everything you can jam in a sack is only $1, or $5 from better books. The Friends accept cash or check only, and parking is free.

Get in on the bargains early! The Friends Night Preview Sale is 4-8 p.m. April 23. Friends members are admitted free; or pay $5 at the door to shop and turn that into a Friends membership at no extra cost.

For more sale information, call 417-850-1999, or email friends@thelibrary.org.

Salvation Army seeks urgent food donations

As the challenge of food insecurity faces the community, The Salvation Army of Springfield is urgently calling for community support for its Customer Choice Food Pantry, which it said is experiencing an overwhelming surge in demand.

"We are calling on individuals, businesses, churches, and community groups to come together and support our Customer Choice Food Pantry during this critical time," said Chris Brumett, Social Services Director. "Every donation, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in the lives of those struggling to put food on the table."

Needs include dry pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter, oatmeal, dry beans, canned vegetables, pancake mix, canned fruit, and ramen noodles. To donate, please visit The Salvation Army Corps at 1707 W. Chestnut Expressway. Donations are accepted daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Alternatively, money for food can be donated directly by mailing a check or going online to https://bit.ly/TSASpringfieldMO.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: People Are Awesome: Radiothon raises $92K-plus for Miracle Network