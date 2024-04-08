How people around Kansas City plan to view solar eclipse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People across the metro are making plans for Monday afternoon, when Kansas City is set to experience a partial solar eclipse.

“Very excited to see this beautiful astronomical phenomenon,” Jacob Embery said.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Guide for Kansas City

“I’m going to go with my partner to the zoo, and I’ve got my eclipse glasses from the store, so I’m ready to watch the sun get nearly covered,” Embery said.

Kansas City will experience a partial 89 percent solar eclipse Monday afternoon, and people across the metro plan to make the most of it.

“It’s been a while since we saw the last one, and we drove all around to see the ideal place, but I think we are just going to stay here tomorrow,” Rob Hatem, who lives in Kansas City said. “To see what it’s like. It’s so unusual to see something like that, so I want to see what it is and see what happens.”

Some say they missed the 2017 eclipse and are making a point to experience this one.

“I am absolutely stoked for the eclipse. The last time I missed it because I had to work, so I wasn’t able to go out and enjoy it with everybody,” Denise Ettinger said, who plans to view the partial eclipse in Kansas City on Monday.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how dark the sky gets. I missed the one back in 2017, but this one I’m very excited for,” Embery explained.

If you plan to look up at the sky, be sure to wear the proper eclipse glasses.

“I’ll be working until about eight in the morning, so I got some glasses for my wife, son and myself,” Hatem explained. My son will be in school, but he’s got a class where they are going to let them go outside if they have eclipse glasses, so I got them for him, my wife and me. I think it’ll be a lot of fun for us just to see it.”

Interactive Map: When does the eclipse start for you?

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds people to never drive while wearing eclipse glasses.

The Kansas and Missouri Departments of Transportation remind people to be safe on the roads before, during, and after the eclipse. Here are some tips:

Find a safe place to park to view the event

Don’t park on the side of a highway

Don’t pull off on the shoulder or stop on major roadways

Exit the highway to view safely

