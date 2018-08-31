People Can't Get Over Pete Davidson Attending Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Bill Clinton takes a picture with Ariana Grande and her fiancé, Pete Davidson, at Aretha Franklin's funeral.

Everybody knows why Pete Davidson went to Aretha Franklin’s funeral― his fiancée, Ariana Grande, was set to perform a tribute to the late singer ― but that doesn’t mean we didn’t do a double take when the “Saturday Night Live” star arrived at the service.

After a two-day public visitation period for fans to pay their respects, the legendary soul singer was laid to rest at the Greater Grace Temple in her hometown of Detroit on Friday morning.

Franklin died on Aug. 16 at age 76 from a rare form of pancreatic cancer.

Her funeral drew an expectedly impressive crowd, including former President Bill Clinton, former almost-president Hillary Clinton, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Smokey Robinson and more.

And then there was Davidson arriving hand-in-hand with Grande, who wore a little black dress for the occasion.

VIDEO: @ArianaGrande and Pete Davidson arrive at Aretha Franklin's funeral in Detroit. https://t.co/mMLJIkak25pic.twitter.com/00krfcLqm1 — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) August 31, 2018

The two recently got engaged after weeks of dating and have since redefined the term PDA by showing off their love on social media, at concerts and on red carpets.

Once inside the Greater Grace Temple, Grande and Davidson greeted and posed for photos with other guests, including the Clinton family.

The former secretary of state was seen embracing and holding hands with the “God Is A Woman” singer as they exchanged words we only wish we were privy to.

Ariana Grande bonding with Hillary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/URSjK0oopg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 31, 2018

Former President Bill Clinton poses for a photo with singer Ariana Grande and her fiancé Pete Davidson at Aretha Franklin's funeral. pic.twitter.com/fYaczLJ2TG — POLITICO (@politico) August 31, 2018

Grande was tapped to sing at the funeral after Franklin’s family were taken with her tribute to the Queen of Soul on “The Tonight Show” earlier this month. The 25-year-old, who met Franklin several times, had fought back tears belting out the legend’s classic ballad “You Make Me Feel (Like A Natural Woman)” before sharing some happy memories of the diva with Jimmy Fallon.

Those watching the funeral on social media, however, were especially taken with Davidson’s presence.

Well here is Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande and Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/XSXJxfK8zo — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) August 31, 2018

Ok we all have limits and my limit is Pete Davidson sitting VIP at Aretha Franklin’s funeral https://t.co/njiGLBUQtA — KB (@KaraRBrown) August 31, 2018

It makes sense—Ariana Grande is performing—but it's still truly jarring to see Pete Davidson at Aretha Franklin's funeral. pic.twitter.com/vKbOYFgzoK — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) August 31, 2018

Aretha in heaven wondering how Pete Davidson got an invitation to her funeral. pic.twitter.com/nJCvU94wOa — Hi Friend (@FolukeFiasco) August 31, 2018

Bill Clinton, Ariana Grande, and Pete Davidson at Aretha's funeral. This is real life. pic.twitter.com/mTAHRXz7qT — Marina Fang (@marinafang) August 31, 2018

oh how i wish aretha franklin were still alive so that she could comment on pete davidson attending her funeral pic.twitter.com/xhyW8YJdmA — Andrew Gruttadaro (@andrewgrutt) August 31, 2018

Other performers at the service include Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong.