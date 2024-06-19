People are amped about Escambia County's new big boat ramp. Why it's making waves.

Barnacle Bob’s Bait and Tackle opened on Lillian Highway in southwest Pensacola two years ago. This week, the owners are not only celebrating their two-year business anniversary, but also the grand opening of the Perdido Bay boat ramp.

Escambia County’s new 40-acre facility and first large public access to Perdido Bay is located just down the road from the shop at 10808 Lillian Highway.

Barnacle Bob’s manager, Daniel Braidlow, was there for the ribbon cutting. He said it’s a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

“This is the only boat ramp for this whole area without driving 30 minutes north of here ... or driving 10 to 15 minutes over into Alabama, but then you have to have an Alabama fishing license,” Braidlow said. “Everyone’s excited about it.”

The new facility is located on Heron Bayou and includes a two-lane boat ramp, 62 parking spaces for vehicles with trailers, and 22 parking spaces for vehicles without trailers.

There’s a new channel, 2,260 feet long, 40 feet wide and 5 feet deep, that has been dredged from the boat ramp to Perdido Bay. Escambia County also made room for a landing area along the Perdido paddling trail with two campsites and set aside 11 acres of wetlands for conservation.

Storm retention ponds, left in their natural state with natural vegetation, were included to help with stormwater runoff.

A steady stream of motorists drove through the newly opened area while the News Journal was there Tuesday afternoon. Wilder Burlison and his wife parked and walked around to check out the new docks. They often take their grandchildren boating and usually launch from the boat ramp in nearby Lillian, Alabama. They’re impressed by the new launch area.

“We've got a big pontoon boat,” Burlison said. “This one right here will be a lot closer and a lot nicer. It looks really good. They put a lot of thought into it.”

The project has been a longtime coming. In 2013, the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners funded the purchase of the Perdido Boat Ramp property for $1.24 million.

The county bought, designed and built the project using a combination of Local Option Sales Tax dollars, a grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Vessel Registration Fees, as well as U.S. Treasury RESTORE Direct Component funds, American Rescue Plan Act funds and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Natural Resource Damage Assessment Coastal Protection Fund.

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh represents the district where the boat ramp is located. He says it’s a big win for the county and people who live and work in the area.

“It's that rare time in politics where everyone is happy,” Bergosh said. “There were so many residents that came out (to the ribbon cutting) and they were so happy. One guy told me he has been coming out here every week to see them build it. A big thanks to all the staff members that worked year after year on this project.”

Braidlow says it’s already bringing a boost to business. He’s grateful the county kept working to make it a reality.

“It's just one of those things that if somebody doesn't push for it, it's going to get forgotten,” Braidlow said. “We definitely appreciate everybody down there who was pushing for it to happen.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County celebrates launch of new Perdido Bay boat ramp