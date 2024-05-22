People in 2 vehicles had shootout, but innocent man in third car was killed, SC cops say

A man who was the unintended target of a shooting was caught in a crossfire and killed, the Sumter Police Department said. Now a search is underway for the shooters that opened fire from two separate vehicles.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon, police said in a news release.

At about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to calls about gunfire from two cars driving on North Purdy Street, near Broad Street, according to the release.

As officers made their way to the downtown area of Sumter, police said they also learned of a nearby vehicle that veered off the road but was not involved in firing shots.

Officers found the driver of that vehicle and learned he had been shot, then provided care at the scene, according to the release. The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he Tuesday, police said.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim, but an autopsy has been scheduled, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word about the shooters, or who pulled a trigger that killed the victim. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported, but police are continuing to investigate. Police are asking the public for any information describing the vehicles and those involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.