    Pentagon halts Lockheed Martin F-35 jet flights to examine fuel tubes

    FILE PHOTO: A U.S. soldier adjusts his cap in the cockpit as a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft is moved on the eve of the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - All U.S. and international F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Co have been grounded so that fuel tubes can be examined, a Pentagon spokesperson said on Thursday.

    The inspection was spurred by initial data from an ongoing investigation of the F-35B, the short takeoff and landing version of the jet, that crashed in the vicinity of Beaufort, South Carolina on Sept. 28.[nL2N1WE1K3]

    The inspections are expected to be completed within the next 24 to 48 hours, the Pentagon spokesperson said in a statement.

    A person familiar with Lockheed's delivery pipeline said the company was already flying and testing the jets slated for near-term delivery.

    Lockheed is slated to deliver 91 jets this year.


    (Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Bernadette Baum)