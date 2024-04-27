Pentagon announces $6B military aid package for Ukraine

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday unveiled a new $6 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which he said "highlights the strong and unwavering U.S. commitment to meet Ukraine's most pressing immediate and longer-term capability needs" to counter Russia's ongoing invasion. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

April 27 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has released details a $6 billion package of military assistance to Ukraine including Patriot missiles and other munitions and support systems to counter Russia's ongoing invasion.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the aid package Friday on the second anniversary of the Ukraine Defense Contract Group led by the Department of Defense.

"This is the largest security assistance package that we've committed to date," Austin told reporters Friday. "It will includes critical interceptors for Ukraine's ... air defense systems, more counter-drone systems and support equipment, significant amounts of artillery ammunition and air-to-ground munitions."

The aid package also includes maintenance and support for the munitions and equipment to integrate air defense launchers, missiles and radar systems with Ukraine's air defense systems.

"This USAI package highlights the strong and unwavering U.S. commitment to meet Ukraine's most pressing immediate and longer-term capability needs to fight Russian aggression as part of the global coalition we have built with some 50 allies and partners," the Department of Defense said in a news release Friday.

Munitions for laser-guided rocket systems, artillery shells, precision aerial munitions, unmanned aerial systems and tactical vehicles to tow weapons and equipment are among the many munitions and support equipment included in the $6 billion aid package, according to the DOD.

The military assistance is in addition to a $61 billion aid package approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden Wednesday.