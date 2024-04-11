Pensacola's lead agency on homelessness is making changes. Why it matters

Opening Doors of Northwest Florida, the area’s top agency on homelessness, is making strides in its effort to create a new governance board and align the organization with the federal government's strategic plan to reduce homelessness by 25% by 2025.

Once the technical assistance process is completed, agency leaders say they’ll begin the search for a new executive director in earnest.

The nonprofit serves as the Pensacola area's official Continuum of Care (CoC) organization and coordinates with the federal government to address homelessness. Opening Doors has been working with a consultant at the recommendation of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to create a new governance board for the CoC, among other changes, that will bring the CoC more in line with federal guidelines.

The changes were recommended last year by U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness Regional Adviser Joe Savage who came to Pensacola and evaluated Opening Doors and the area’s approach to handling homelessness overall.

Savage recommended that Opening Doors split its nonprofit service from its role in administering federal money as the official CoC, saying that organizations who align themselves with the federal strategic plan and its priorities will likely have an easier path to securing federal funding.

Opening Doors, Pensacola's lead agency on homelessness, is restructuring the organization and local CoC according to federal guidelines. The goal is to become more efficient at addressing Northwest Florida's issues with homelessness, like the large camp on property on owned by Escambia County that concerns residents and business owners.

Opening Doors Interim Executive Director Serene Keick said they’ve been working to develop the governing board’s charter, which will determine the duties of board members, as well as explain the mission and vision of the CoC FL-511, the name of the CoC serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

“They created the charter in such a way that you have to be attentive to the CoC,” said Keick. “You have to be active with it. That's the purpose, is to get people involved and active and be solution driven.”

To that end, Opening Doors is taking steps to have the CoC open for formal membership and open for committees, also a recommendation from Savage.

In May, Keick said, board members will be able to designate who they want assigned as the leadership council and in June they’ll vote on the new leadership.

On April 23, the CoC is having its first overview of the governance charter. Once it’s in place, the new governing board will also have the option of choosing a new lead agency rather than Opening Doors, which currently provides the staff that runs the local CoC.

“It wouldn't take place right away. They'll have to be in a position where they organize and stabilize before they can do anything like that,” said Keick. “The charter hasn't been voted on, but at least it will give some of the committees that they're looking to add people. Membership will be free of charge for the first year, and then after that they do have a fee schedule depending on the size of an organization, and lived experience will come in for free.”

Keick said the CoC is still working to meet HUD’s goals, but so far, she said they have passed multiple audits and received additional funding that they plan to use for rapid rehousing, as well as temporary funding for Re-entry Alliance Pensacola’s Max-Well Respite Center, Pensacola’s largest shelter for families that is struggling to pay its bills.

The funding they have will keep the doors open at least through June 30 and possibly longer if REAP comes through with more money.

“I wish that the county or city or somebody would come up with a backup plan and match us,” said Keick. “We've been carrying the ball this far. The shelter is important and helps us place people who need temporary and transitional housing.”

Other goals of the lead agency are to help find more landlords who will lease to those transitioning into affordable, permanent housing, as well as work with other agencies in the area who also receive federal and state funding to meet a variety of needs including helping with utilities and other services, to avoid duplication of services.

There’s no timeline for completing the reorganization process, but Keick expects it could happen within the next couple of months. Once it’s finished, CoC leadership will focus on hiring a new executive director. Former executive director, John Johnson, resigned last year.

Details on the governance charter, CoC membership, and other initiatives will be discussed at the meeting on April 23. It’s being held at 2 p.m. at Opening Doors, 1020 N. New Warrington Road.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Opening Doors CoC creating new board to address homelessness