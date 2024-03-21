Pensacola woman with ‘rapidly growing portfolio’ shares her passion for taxidermy

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Gulf Coast taxidermist is preserving more than dead animals — she is leaving her mark on the taxidermy industry.

UPDATE: Baldwin County hit-and-run survivor home from hospital, suspect in jail

Pensacola Taxidermist and Instructor Chloe Smith has been busy adding awards to her “rapidly growing portfolio,” according to a press release from Taxidermy Tech Inc.

Smith, originally from Washington State, moved to the Gulf Coast in the last few years.

However, her passion for taxidermy preceded that when she was just 9 years old.

About taxidermy

Taxidermy, or the art of preparing dead animals’ skins to create a life-like effect, is an ancient practice.

According to the Museum of Idaho, “The first known taxidermists were the ancient Egyptians. They developed early forms of animal preservation using injections, spices, oils, and such.

“As early as 2200 BC, they were preserving and mummifying the pharaohs’ dogs, cats, monkeys, birds, etc., and burying them in tombs.”

However, the museum notes that the Egyptians’ taxidermy probably did not look great because they lacked knowledge of anatomy.

‘A very skilled flat artist and sculptor’

Over time, the art of taxidermy has progressed, with works of taxidermy on display at museums, making waves for present-day taxidermy awards.

In her first competition at the Alabama Taxidermist Association’s annual Convention and Competition, then 19-year-old Smith landed top honors in the Professional Division Small Animal Category for her “stunning lifesize Grey Fox.”

She got awards in First Place, Best Category, and the Brian Harness Memorial Award as well as a first-place score for her habitat.

Part of what made Smith’s fox special was that the only commercially-made part of the mount was the eyes, according to a news release. (Photos courtesy Kenneth Darville)

“She is a very skilled flat artist and sculptor and her paintings and drawings are amazing. This combined with her deep desire to really understand her animal subjects from the inside out is what makes her such a good taxidermist,” notes the release.

Efforts to change Mobile police policy blocked by city council

Racking up taxidermy awards

Following her huge win at her first competition, Smith competed in the Florida State Taxidermists Association Convention and the Georgia Taxidermists Association Convention, where she won seven more awards.

Her awards won in Florida included the Father George Award for the Best Hog and the Presidents Award selected by the President of the Association, for her Fox.

In Georgia, Smith won the Roger Warren Memorial Award – Hog, the Brian Harness Memorial Award – Hog, McKenzie Taxidermists Choice Lifesize Award – Fox, the Chris Barnhart – Best Furbearer, second place – Fox, and the Best All Around Habitat- Tree/Fox.

(Courtesy: Kenneth Darville)

(Courtesy: Kenneth Darville)

Gulf Shores police crack down on spring breakers, make over 100 arrests

Smith says she is not done after her latest win.

According to the press release, she is currently working on competition mounts for the National Taxidermists Association Convention, which will be held in Columbia, Missouri, in early May.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.