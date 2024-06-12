Pensacola woman arrested after beating, robbing a woman over $5 Dunkin Donuts cup: ECSO arrest report

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was arrested Monday night after she reportedly robbed a woman of a plastic Dunkin Donuts cup, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Two women, who spoke with Escambia County deputies, said they were approached by a woman they knew on Saturday, June 1, on the 200 block of Ensley Street.

UPDATE: Son shares what happened before Santa Rosa County murder-suicide (report)

LOCATION:

The arrest report said Shiricka Marie Crenshaw, 32, told one of the women that she was in possession of her cup.

Shiricka Marie Crenshaw (Photo courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office).

Man accused of killing pregnant woman found guilty: Conecuh County DA

Crenshaw then reportedly tried to take the cup back, and the victim said this is when Crenshaw began striking her until she fell to the ground.

The report said Crenshaw continued striking the woman, stole the cup, entered the passenger side of a red Jeep and left the area.

The deputy who spoke with a witness and the victim said the victim had an apparent bleeding injury to her left eye and swelling on her forehead.

Crenshaw was arrested on Monday, June 10, and booked into jail at 6:19 p.m.

She faces a second-degree robbery charge. She posted bond and was released from Jail Tuesday, June 11, at 9:36 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.