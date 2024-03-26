Pensacola welcoming new airline Breeze Airways this summer; here are the destinations

Pensacola International Airport is welcoming fast-growing budget airline Breeze Airways to its stable of air carriers this June.

Billing itself as the United States' only "Nice Low Cost Carrier," Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times.

Breeze's new services at Pensacola International Airport (PNS) will include nonstop flights to Tampa and one stop/no change of plane service to Norfolk, Virginia (ORF). The two destinations will have twice-weekly service on Mondays and Fridays starting June 28.

This is the eighth airline to offer flights at PNS.

More like this: Pensacola International Airport (PNS) now offers nonstop flights to Palm Beach (PBI)

“This addition is an example of the growing interest in our city,” Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said in a statement. “The commitment by Breeze Airways to expand services to our region demonstrates the exceptional work of the team at PNS.”

Travelers interested in booking flights between Norfolk, Tampa and Pensacola can book online at flybreeze.com.

For more information about Pensacola International Airport, visit flypensacola.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Breeze Airways joins Pensacola International Airport