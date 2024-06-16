Pensacola top stories: Surviving a shark, new Chick-fil-A and a dream home turns nightmare

Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week.

'I made it:' Teen wakes up in Pensacola's Sacred Heart after Walton County shark attack

One of the three people attacked by a shark during a beach outing in Walton County was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart where she will undergo multiple amputation surgeries.

Ann Gribbin, the mother of 15-year-old Lulu Gribbin, announced Sunday the timeline of how her daughter was attacked by a shark during a mother-daughter trip to Rosemary Beach on Friday, ending in Lulu Gribbin's hospitalization.

Ann Gribbin said she and her friends were walking back from lunch Friday when she found her daughter lying on the beach with wounds from the attack.

New Chick-fil-A location planned for uptown Pensacola

One of the nation’s most popular restaurant chains could add another location in Escambia County.

A new Chick-fil-A was proposed for Pensacola on Wednesday that developers currently plan to build in between Bubba’s 33 and the incoming Jim N’ Nicks BBQ restaurant on North Davis Highway.

Here’s what we know about the recently proposed Chick-fil-A project.

Full story: New Chick-fil-A location planned for uptown Pensacola

Grande Lagoon home fell apart after shoddy work, couple says. They want builder penalized.

Karl and Carol Moody recently sold their Grand Lagoon home for just about lot price instead of tearing it down. The Moodys settled a civil lawsuit against the builder, Highpointe DBR, but are seeking further action by the Contractor Competency Board so others can be warned.

Karl and Carol Moody planned to spend retirement living on the water in Grande Lagoon, a subdivision in southwest Escambia County. In 2011, they finished building their home and for most of the next decade enjoyed it.

Then their dream soured.

“It has been a nightmare,” Karl Moody said. “We've been dealing with this for a long time. We actually moved out in very late 2019, so the engineers could take the house apart and see what the heck is going on here.”

Moody says what engineers and experts found was a house that was structurally unsound and didn’t meet Florida code.

Full story: Grande Lagoon home fell apart after shoddy work, couple says. They want builder penalized.

Pensacola wins $14M in state budget, $60M vetoed in area

The city of Pensacola came out a victor in Florida's $116.5 billion state budget for the coming year, a lone bright spot in a budget that saw the vast majority of Escambia and Santa Rosa projects decimated.

DeSantis vetoed $950 million in programs and projects statewide, including more than $60 million in funding requests for initiatives in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, the bulk of the funding cut from the University of West Florida. Escaping the veto pen completely were three projects championed by the city of Pensacola.

"It’s a great day for the city of Pensacola,” Mayor D.C. Reeves said in a statement. “The $14.2 million investment in all three of our legislative priorities will help transform our airport, our city parks system, and set the stage for Pensacola’s largest attainable housing investment ever."

Full story: Pensacola wins $14M in state budget, $60M vetoed in area

Southern Living names Pensacola seafood market one of Florida's Most Legendary Restaurants

Pensacola has once again caught the eye of Southern Living, this time earning a place on its list of Florida’s 17 Most Legendary Restaurants. The list encapsulates “dimly lit historic dives, beachfront seafood spots, old-school Cuban joints, and beyond” that have stood the test of time in the Sunshine State, according to Southern Living.

“These legendary restaurants aren’t passing fads or trendy Instagram eateries, they’re cultural icons, so interwoven in Florida’s history and spirit they’re forever emblazoned into the state’s canon of hospitality,” Southern Living writes. "Their counters have heard countless stories, their dining room floors have seen thousands of visitors, and their locations have been carefully selected to tell a story of place.”

If you’ve lived in Pensacola long enough, it shouldn’t surprise you that Joe Patti’s Seafood at 524 S. B St. claimed the seventh spot on the list.

Full story: Southern Living names Pensacola seafood market one of Florida's Most Legendary Restaurants

