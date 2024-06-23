Pensacola top stories: Florida shark attack, Ben Brown arrest, more

Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week.

Florida shark attack rescue doctor honored for saving teen's life. Here's what happened

Dr. Ryan Forbess, left, is honored Tuesday, June 128, by Orange Beach, Alabama mayor Tony Kennon for his efforts in saving a teen girl's life after a shark bite in Walton County, Florida.

It may not seem that when 15-year-old Lulu Gribbin was attacked by a shark while swimming with her sister and friends at Rosemary Beach and ultimately lost her left hand and right leg, she was lucky. But on the beach that day happened to be a small army of medical professionals.

One of them, Dr. Ryan Forbess, was honored for his life-saving efforts in his home town of Orange Beach, Alabama, on Tuesday. He and his friend, Dr. Mohammad Ali from Mississippi, were in the water with their children when the attack happened on June 7, Forbess told WBRC.com. They got to shore, but both doctors immediately ran back in when they saw blood in the water.

Gulf Breeze plastic surgeon Ben Brown arrested, charged with death of wife, Hillary Brown

Gulf Breeze plastic surgeon Ben Brown has been charged with the death of his wife, 33-year-old Hillary Brown, who died after she went into cardiac arrest while he was performing several procedures on her in his office, Restore Plastic Surgery, last November.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office arrested Brown for second degree felony homicide: manslaughter by culpable negligence. He is currently being held in the Santa Rosa County Jail pending first appearance where a bond will be determined by a judge and State Attorney’s Office. The 41-year-old plastic surgeon turned himself in on Monday morning after an arrest warrant was signed by a judge on Friday. He was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail and was not given bond.

Balls pits, climbing walls and mazes coming soon to new play venue at Cordova Mall

Kids Empire opened May 10 at 5794 N. Bayshore Drive across from The Cheesecake Factory, according to a Bayshore news release.

An incoming addition to Cordova Mall will try to “recapture the magic of childhood” with a spacious indoor playground.

The new playground will be the home of Kids Empire, a nationwide indoor-playground chain with over 70 locations across the country.

Looking for the best Bushwackers in Florida? 'Food & Wine' picks these Pensacola area bars

Visit Pensacola cites the Bushwacker as "Pensacola's signature drink," so it's no surprise that when "Food & Wine" listed the best places in Florida to try the iconic beverage, Pensacola area bars dominated the list.

Originating from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Bushwacker is traditionally a milkshake-like, rum and chocolate flavored drink popularized locally by a Pensacola Beach bar owner in the mid-1970s.

Since then, the drink has proliferated across Florida.

US House Committee on Ethics has found merit to further investigate behavior of Matt Gaetz

The U.S. House of Representative's Committee on Ethics has determined that several of the allegations it has been investigating surrounding the behavior of Florida First District Congressman Matt Gaetz merit further review, among them that he "may have engaged in sexual misconduct."

A statement issued by the committee and bearing the signature of Committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Mississippi, states that "the Committee is reviewing allegations pursuant to Committee Rules 14(a)(3)and 18(a) that Representative Gaetz may have: engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use,accepted improper gifts, dispensed special privileges and favors to individuals with whom he hada personal relationship, and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct.

The statement later notes that the mere fact of an investigation into these allegations does notitself indicate that any violation has occurred.

