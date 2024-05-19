Pensacola top stories include Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds, more

Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week.

What Ascension patients should know about cyberattack as some hospitals return EMS transfers

Ascension is still reeling from an apparent cybersecurity attack that brought its systems down nationwide last Wednesday.

In a statement, an Ascension spokesperson said that the company reacted immediately to the attack by initiating an investigation while simultaneously employing remediation efforts.

Over a week later, the impact of the attack and who is behind it are still unclear, and Ascension hospitals around the United States are still working on downtime procedures.

Here’s everything we know about the Ascension cyberattack.

Escambia made multi-million dollar deals with new OLF 8 bidder for years

Chavers Construction excavator operator Brian Toomey loads debris in the back of a truck as a crew works on the East Garden District redevelopment project at the intersection of Garden and Jefferson Streets in downtown Pensacola on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

The latest bidder for the property known as Navy Outlying Field 8, or OLF 8, in Beulah has been awarded $40 million in Escambia County contracts since 2010.

In April, Moorehead Law Group submitted a letter-of-intent to Escambia Commission Chair Steven Barry on behalf of Pensacola businessmen Cliff Mowe and Ryan Chavers. They’re offering $22.5 million for 290 acres of the OLF 8 property.

Chavers owns Chavers Construction, a general and utility contractor. He is also a client of Barry, who has a private business as a certified financial planner.

Thunderbirds to fly at Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds practiced a new joint formation Tuesday over Imperial Valley, California.

Naval Air Station Pensacola announced Monday that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly alongside the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron Blue Angels during Pensacola's Homecoming Air Show in November.

In a release, NAS Pensacola says the Thunderbirds will perform alongside the Blue Angels on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 onboard NAS Pensacola to finish Blues' 2024 show season.

City of Milton to sue its mayor alleging Sunshine Law violations

Heather Lindsay, the former longtime city attorney in Milton, is taking on incumbent Wesley Meiss in the Mayor's race in Santa Rosa County. On Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, Lindsay lays out her plans for the office and the city seat if elected in November.

By a 6-2 vote, the Milton City Council gave City Attorney Alex Andrade the go ahead to file a lawsuit against Mayor Heather Lindsay to force her to comply with Florida's Sunshine Law and turn over public records he said she's withheld for months.

Andrade alleges that Lindsay, who missed her second consecutive City Council meeting due to health concerns, has for months refused his call for phone and text messages he believes the mayor sent in July of last year when the city originally botched efforts to hire Scott Collins as its city manager.

A draft of the complaint states that Andrade had on four occasions between July 22 and Sept. 15 requested copies of communications between Lindsay and then-City Clerk Dawn Molinero that were never complied with.

Traditional classrooms don't fit every student, so Catholic Diocese is building new ones

Chloe Fulton’s students are future café owners, meteorologists and historians.

On any given school day, you’ll see students at her school taking breaks to tinker with Legos in the hallway when they’re overstimulated. You’ll hear students’ tests being read aloud to them to help them process their responses. You’ll feel the students’ hand-made pipe cleaner video game characters and hand-written letters they show off to their teachers with pride.

At Pensacola's Mother Clelia Morning Star High School, students like Fulton's are reminded every day that they are much more than “autistic” or the labels that may have been placed on them before stepping inside.

Mother Clelia Morning Star High School is a school for children with exceptionalities. Because of their unique needs, whether it be academically, socially, or emotionally – traditional school settings don’t always allow them to shine.

But at Morning Star education is custom-built to the unique way and pace that each child learns, and the school was created with students in mind. Now, a new school building is being built with the same philosophy and it is planned to open next school year.

