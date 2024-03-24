Pensacola teen missing — have you seen her?

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old girl has been missing since March 20, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find her.

Mariah West (Photo courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Mariah West is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 180 pounds, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Child Alert.

She was last seen near the 200th block of South 61st Avenue in Pensacola, according to the alert.

“Mariah has a double nose piercing and a tattoo of a butterfly on her left hand and a scripture tattoo on her left forearm,” the alert states.

Anyone who sees her can call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or 911.

