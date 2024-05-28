Pensacola is ready for Recycling 2.0. What that program looks like is still up in air.

Pensacola has selected Adams Sanitation to provide opt-in recycling services for the city, but the final contract specifics have to be negotiated before "Recycling 2.0" can begin.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said it was too early to provide specifics about how the new program will work.

"What I can safely say is I'm encouraged by the proposal, I'm very excited to get a recycling 2.0," Reeves said. "And that means recycling, that means something. Recycling that when it goes in that can, it's having a positive impact on our environment. That's what we want."

Reeves said that it's also too soon to provide a timeline for when the program will begin, but he hopes for a more firm start date later this summer

"We will work out internally and externally with Adams of what the new 2.0 recycling will look like," Reeves said. "And at that point, we will have at least 90 days − it may be more − of onboarding. We need people to call in, to opt in, to sign up. We want to make sure everybody understands it before we put recycling cans back out."

Last year, the city ended its curbside recycling program after the program became too expensive because of high contamination rates and a collapse in the commodities market that led to increased fees charged by the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority.

A majority of residents said they'd be willing to pay for a curbside recycling service in the city's annual resident satisfaction survey. Earlier this year, the city issued a request for proposals for a third-party recycling provider.

Adams Sanitation was one of two bidders, with the other bid coming from Waste-Pro.

In April, a five-member city selection committee ranked Waste-Pro as No. 1 and Adams Sanitation at No. 2, but the rankings allowed both companies to progress to give oral presentations to the committee, which were held last week.

Following the presentations, the committee named Adams Sanitation as its top choice.

In its proposal, Adams Sanitation said it recommended providing weekly recycling and its price ranged from $8 to $8.50 a month depending on the number of subscribers.

Waste Pro provided a weekly and bi-weekly option with prices from $13.63 to $15.07 a month for weekly pick up and $7.67 to $10.96 for bi-weekly options.

Reeves cautioned that the details in the written proposal may not be what is implemented when the contract is signed.

"It might have a price in there for weekly (pick up). Well, we may not do weekly. Maybe we do twice a month as an example," Reeves said. "So we haven't worked any of that out yet. I've not had any conversation with them. So I wouldn't just take that proposal and surmise that that's exactly what we're going to do."

Reeves said one of the biggest appeals of the Adams Sanitation proposal for him is its marketing effort.

The company said it would invest $10,000 in a campaign to boost participation in the program. Once the program starts, 6% of the profits will go into ongoing advertising and educational initiatives about the city's recycling program.

"To me, that symbolizes you're in it for the long game," Reeves said. "It would have been easy to not include any of that and just say, here's our rock bottom price."

Adams Sanitation's "Chief Trash Officer" Nathan Boyles, who is also an Okaloosa County commissioner, told the News Journal that the selection was an exciting opportunity for the small company he and his wife have grown since they purchased it six years ago when it only operated in north Okaloosa County.

If the contract is finalized, Adams Sanitation will have operations in four counties in Northwest Florida.

Boyles said he expects more municipalities to shift their recycling services to a "subscription" model like Pensacola.

"It will result in significantly less contamination in the recycling flows, and that's better for the entire recycling system," Boyles said. "And that's better for people who care about recycling and who want to be able to participate in recycling meaningfully."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola selects Adams Sanitation to run 'Recycling 2.0' service