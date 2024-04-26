Pensacola raising prices at public pools but creates scholarship program for cheaper rates

Pensacola is raising its prices at its two public pools.

The Pensacola City Council unanimously approved a new contract with the YMCA of Northwest Florida to manage the city pools for the coming year and implemented a new fee schedule for both pools.

The council also approved creating a "scholarship program" for low-income families who can apply for paying lower entrance fees at both city pools.

Under the new measure, daily entry fees at the Cecil T. Hunter Pool are increasing from $1 for children, $2.25 for adults and $1.50 for seniors, to new rates of $3 for children, $4 for adults and $3.50 for seniors. Families who qualify for the scholarship program will only pay $1.50 for children, $2 for adults and $1.75 for seniors.

Daily entry fees at the Roger Scott Pool will increase from $3 for children, $4 for adults and $3.50 for seniors to $4 for children, $5 for adults and $4.50 for seniors. Families who qualify for the scholarship program will only pay $2 for children, $2.50 for adults and $2.25 for seniors.

Additionally, season pass fees are increasing and will now be valid at both pools. In previous years, the two pools had separate season passes and the Hunter Pool was cheaper than the Scott Pool. Now, season passes will be the same price at either pool. Individual city resident passes are $116, family city resident passes are $187 and senior city resident passes are $73. More affordable season passes are available under the city's new scholarship program.

The increased fees will go directly to the operation of the pools, according to city documents.

The updated contract between the YMCA and the city also lays out clear agreements over what aspects of pool maintenance each party is responsible for, Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves told the council on Thursday.

Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said she supported the new contract because it clearly lays out public access to the Scott Pool when not in use by YMCA program, which she said has been a problem in the past.

Brahier also said the new agreements also add swimming lessons for the general public at both pools, which she said is the first time that's happened in several years.

"This agreement is incredibly good," Brahier said. "This is the best one we've had."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola raising prices at Hunter and Scott public pools