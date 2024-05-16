Pensacola Police officers rescue cats after storm

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Tiny meowing led to Pensacola police rescuing cats from a car engine on Monday, News 5 has learned.

Mobile Mayor apologizes to police department amid holes in Kenyen Brown report

According to Douglas Stanford, he first heard the meows after Monday night’s severe weather — which produced thunderstorms, heavy wind, and flooding — but he could not find the cats.

After realizing the noise was coming from the hood of his car, he called 911.

Two Pensacola Police Department officers responded to Stanford’s call. In these photos, they’re pictured reaching into the car’s engine to rescue the cats.

(Photo courtesy of Doug Stanford)

(Photo courtesy of Doug Stanford)

Stanford said the officers rescued one cat from under the hood and one from underneath the car.

Walmart employee accused of stealing from store for 2 weeks: Mobile Police

The cats, who were visibly wet when they were rescued from Stanford’s car, have already found forever homes.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.