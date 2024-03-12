Pensacola police officer involved in crash: PPD

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is working a crash Monday night that involved a police officer, News 5 has learned.

According to a department spokesperson, the crash occurred on Bayou Boulevard at Hyde Park.

Authorities said there were no life-threatening injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

