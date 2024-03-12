Pensacola police officer involved in crash: PPD
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is working a crash Monday night that involved a police officer, News 5 has learned.
According to a department spokesperson, the crash occurred on Bayou Boulevard at Hyde Park.
CRASH LOCATION:
Authorities said there were no life-threatening injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.
