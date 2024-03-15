Pensacola police investigating 9th Avenue homicide

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a Thursday night homicide.

Officers with the police department responded to a 911 call where the caller said someone had been shot around 8:02 p.m. on the 2800 block of North 9th Ave., which is near Gonzalez Court.

HOMICIDE LOCATION:

Once on the scene, officers found a boy with a gunshot wound. They performed CPR until the fire department and emergency medical services arrived. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

According to police, the alleged suspect was last seen running through the complex.

Authorities said there were no other injuries, and the circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear at this time.

Those with information on this homicide can reach out to the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1901 or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or download the P3 App on your phone.

