Pensacola Police Department invites public to annual Law Enforcement Memorial

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is holding its annual Law Enforcement Memorial in May.

PPD invited the public to attend Tuesday, May 14, at 8:30 a.m. at the police department, located at 711 N Hayne St.

POLICE DEPARTMENT LOCATION:

The memorial will honor “officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, those seriously injured in service to our community, and whose who have served and died,” a flyer said.

The event will immediately be followed by a pancake breakfast at The Mission Anglican Church, which is at 609 N Alcaniz St.

