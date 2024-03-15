Pensacola police arrest 14-year-old for homicide after finding juvenile fatally shot

Pensacola Police arrested a 14-year-old boy for homicide Friday morning after the suspect allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old boy Thursday night.

PPD reported officers responded to the 2800 block of North 9th Avenue around 8 p.m. after a 911 call of someone being shot. Officers arrived and found the juvenile with a single gunshot wound.

"Officers performed CPR until the fire department and EMS arrived," a PPD release says. "The victim was taken to a local hospital where he did succumb to his (injuries)."

Witnesses provided information that led them to an apartment complex on 9th Avenue where they found the suspect. After arresting the 14-year-old boy, officers also arrested 19-year-old Rumariya Union for accessory after the fact.

The 14-year-old boy, who has not yet been identified, is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice D.J.J. The 19-year-old woman is being held at the Escambia County Jail.

PPD says there were no other injuries and the circumstances that led to the shooting were "not immediately clear."

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the PPD at 850-435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola juvenile shot and killed, PPD arrest 14-year-old