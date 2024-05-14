Pensacola night club shooting leaves 1 man in hospital with 3 gunshot wounds

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It happened inside Paparazzi Lounge and Bar in downtown Pensacola around 9 Sunday night: multiple witnesses called 911 to report a shooting.

Pensacola Police Department Public Information Officer Mike Wood said they received a call around 9 p.m.

“There was a normal crowd inside, and disturbance began, and shots were fired,” Wood said. “A 36-year-old male was struck several times by gunfire.”

That 36-year-old’s name has not been released yet. Wood said the shooter ran away before police arrived on the scene.

“These types of situations are not random most of the time the shooter knows the victim,” Wood said. “There’s a beef for some reason between the two, so we don’t believe there is any danger to the public.”

Tommy Connor, who lives near the bar told News 5 that he still feels safe in his neighborhood.

“I mean this is a safe neighborhood,” Connor said. “I live east of here, and we have no problems. I think it’s just an isolated event. This is the safest place in Pensacola.”

But another nearby resident, Sondra Wilhite, said the shootings are getting out of hand.

“I think that people oughta go to school and learn how to use a gun, and not everyone should be able to carry one,” Wilhite said.

Pensacola Police did confirm with News 5 that the victim had suffered three gun shot wounds in his torso and arms but will survive.

