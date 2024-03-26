Pensacola motorcyclist dead and bicyclist critically injured after Palafox Street crash

A Pensacola motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a bicyclist Monday evening on Palafox Street.

The motorcyclist, a 67-year-old Pensacola man, was traveling north on North Palafox Street at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. At the same time, a 40-year-old bicyclist was attempting to cross the roadway at North Palafox Street and U.S. 29 right when the motorcyclist struck him.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene, while the bicyclist was transported to Baptist Hospital in critical condition.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola motorcyclist dead and bicyclist injured after Palafox crash