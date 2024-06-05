Pensacola mobile home park residents say safety, maintenance fall, while rent just goes up

Takesha Montgomery, seven months pregnant with her first child, sits surrounded by several box fans in her mobile home at Oakstead Mobile Home Park. The 24-year-old woman has lived in the unit for almost two years and said from the time she moved in there have been problems with the condition of the trailer.

There’s a large hole in the wall she keeps covered with an unplugged television that she says is caused by water leaking through the mobile home. There are other holes that need to be fixed and she suspects an opossum she once found in her bathtub got in through one of them.

Most recently her air conditioner went out, about two months ago.

“I had to go buy an A/C unit for almost $200 because it has been almost two months and they haven't come and fixed it,” Montgomery said. “I've been texting them, calling them. He just said, this week or that week or this week. I have been having to go stay elsewhere, part of the time.”

She recently went to the hospital with asthma problems that she thinks were aggravated by the lack of air conditioning.

Montgomery’s mother, Laskia James, has lived at Oakstead Mobile Home Park for the past 19 years. Until a few years ago, James said the West Pensacola mobile home park was a good place to live. Now, both women say their trailers are so poorly maintained it’s hard to live in them.

“This only just started going on when we got these new owners,” James said. “It used to be good. You could call them, and they would come repair stuff, but since we got these new owners, we never see them. They never came out and you call them to come and fix stuff and it takes months to get stuff fixed. The only way I can get stuff fixed is I’ve got to call (the Department of Housing and Urban Development) to get stuff fixed.”

James said that’s how she pushed the property managers to fix holes in her mobile home and warped flooring.

Paul Buckney lives next door to Montgomery. He’s also concerned about all the trash on the grounds and what he sees as a lack of security, made worse by a lack of lighting.

Residents say a private security company patrols in a car, but it’s not much of a deterrent. Buckney says he has seen several shootings and stabbings, as well as young men walking around with weapons.

“Two and a half to three months ago, I looked, and these boys come around the corner and one of their little compadres was right there carrying an assault rifle, broad daylight. He couldn’t have been over 21,” said Buckney. “The only reason I didn't call 911 here is another time, I was sitting and saw a guy walks right between the trailers. He’s got a .38 in his hand, so I called 911 and they wanted me to go out and see where the guy's going. I said, ‘Are you out your mind? I just told you he's got a gun in his hand.’ I wasn’t going to call and go through that again.”

Buckney said they’ve shared their concerns with the hedge fund company that bought the mobile home park, which is affiliated with with Homes of America LLC, a company that is buying mobile home parks across the country, but he said they told him they weren’t “responsible” for their safety.

Buckney is working with Legal Services of North Florida to fight numerous rent hikes and threats of eviction. Montgomery and James say the rent fluctuates but has steadily gone up and they’re paying around $800 a month.

“Oh, they’ve done gone up on everything,” said James. “Rent, then you add in water, sewage, garbage pickup and everything and all that we didn't have in the beginning. They just tore up my front yard from the trailer in front of me to put in another trailer and my yard isn’t big enough for a trailer, so when I step out my front door, I'm going to step on somebody’s back door. They add more trailers on top of trailers, but they’re not taking care of the ones they’ve got. They just care about money. That's what they all about, money.”

The News Journal spoke with people staffing the front office at Oakstead Mobile Home Park and they declined to discuss residents’ complaints or comment on their concerns.

