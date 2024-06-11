Pensacola Mayor says it's 'sink or swim time' for developments at Community Maritime Park

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said it's "sink or swim time" for negotiations to move forward with a residential development at Community Maritime Park.

The City Council is set to approve a 30-day extension on the lease options for Inspired Communities of Northwest Florida.

The developer acquired the lease option on multiple lots in Community Maritime Park and they're set to expire at the end of this month after multiple extensions.

The company had previously proposed building up to 600 apartment units, a 900-space parking garage, and up to 50,000 square feet of retail space, but backed off of those plans after price increases in 2022. However, negotiations continued to move forward, and Reeves Tuesday said he believes the city and the company are close to coming to an agreement.

"We feel that we're close, but there's still some things to work through," Reeves said.

Reeves said they should know by July whether the project is in a place to move forward.

"This is the sink or swim time," Reeves said. "I think we're either going to get a deal done, or we'll go back to the drawing board."

Reeves said the city is also close to reaching a deal with Valencia Hotel Group of Austin, Texas, who have an option on a lot at Community Maritime Park to build a hotel. That project had fallen to the wayside because the belief that Inspired Community would need to build a parking deck first.

Reeves said Inspired Communities is looking to build a phased project, so the existing parking lot could be used for both projects until a parking deck is built in a later phase of the project.

"We'll know something in July and whether that's viable or not," Reeves said.

