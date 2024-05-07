Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves withdraws ordinance that would've raised his spending limits

After skeptical questions from some members of the Pensacola City Council on Monday, Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves is hitting pause on a proposal to make several updates to the city's purchasing ordinance.

The biggest ask was raising the limit on what the mayor could spend on public works or improvement contracts without City Council approval from $25,000 to $100,000.

The ordinance hasn't been updated in 10 years and the last change to the purchasing limit hasn't been adjusted since 2006.

The Pensacola City Council was set to take its first vote of two votes on the ordinance change on Thursday but several members of the council had questions about raising the spending the limit during the council agenda conference Monday afternoon.

"Taking that up 300% is uncomfortable," Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said. "And we did discuss this, if you recall, during the charter review and opted to keep it at $25,000."

Escambia County raised the purchase limit for the county administrator in 2023 to $50,000.

Reeves, who was traveling Monday and not at the council meeting, told the News Journal when contacted for a statement Monday evening that he would be pulling the ordinance from consideration at the Thursday meeting. He said administration staff and council staff had been working on the issue for months, and there was still too much lack of clarity on the issue.

"I'll pull the item until we can have a better understanding of what works for all," Reeves said.

The proposed ordinance makes eight major changes to the city's ordinance, several of which officially codify existing practices such as making clear the budget is adopted by the City Council at the fund level, all purchases must follow all applicable federal and state laws and that bids should be awarded to the lowest and most responsive bidder.

"Our goal is to modernize some procurement procedures, many that predate our current form of government," Reeves said in a written statement as he was traveling Monday. "There is ambiguity within those procedures for all − the council, the administration, our vendors and our citizens. Our desired intent is to make our government more functional and modern to today's costs with less bureaucracy of which government is widely known."

The proposed ordinance makes the mayor subject to the same black-out periods that prevent other city staff from communicating directly with vendors when responding to solicitations.

A major change in the ordinance is adding a definition for "services" which under current purchasing rules are not subject to any specific limit as long as they are in the budget. For example, under the current rules, Reeves was not required to bring the demolition of the Malcolm Yonge Gym to a vote even though it cost nearly $60,000 because it was considered a service contract. Reeves only brought it to the council for a vote because of the political controversy surrounding the action.

Under the proposed ordinance, the definition of services is limited to architecture, engineering, surveying, legal work, education, health and medical, consulting, and information technology work. Anything else would be considered a public works or public improvement project and fall under the spending limit restriction.

The current spending limits for public works or improvement projects are $25,000 or $100,000 for certified local small businesses. The new proposed ordinance would raise it to $100,000 or $150,000 for certified local small businesses.

Pensacola Finance Director Amy Lovoy told the council on Monday that the current limit is costing the city time and resources because the process of bringing something to a vote on the City Council is so long.

"How long would it take us to get through the process just to the council award and nothing more?" Lovoy said. "So I started in mid-March, and if I put in absolutely no delays. Nobody takes a vacation day. Nobody takes the time to read or evaluate some of the proposals. None of that − straight up − from project creation in the middle of March, it would be the June meeting before it was adopted, which is 87 days. And that's just the process."

Lovoy said that $100,000 is the point where the administration feels comfortable making the trade-off between speed and cost.

"If that is not the point where you feel comfortable saying we'd like things to go faster, then move it up or down as you see fit," Lovoy said.

Lovoy said the proposal should not be just looked at as the council increasing the mayor's spending limit.

"You can't look at it in isolation of the amount is moving up to $100,000," Lovoy said. "Yes, the amount is moving up to $100,000, but as a tradeoff for that you're putting in a definition of services that has never existed before. So, by putting that definition in, you've curtailed the amount of services procurements."

Council Charles Bare said he didn't see the two as connected.

"Those two are separate issues," Bare said. "You could still have a definition of services without going up to $100,000. You could have it remain at $25,000 or you could have it at $50,000. Are you saying that the mayor is not going to want the ordinance if it doesn't have the $100,000?"

Lovoy said the number doesn’t have to be $100,000.

"If there's a number that you feel more comfortable with in your ordinance, I think we want the entire ordinance to go forward. But if you're thinking of keeping it at $25,000, I would say let's withdraw the item because we have too many changes in there that are contingent on raising it somewhat," Lovoy said.

Bare asked a final question that capped off the discussion that appeared aimed at his fellow council members rather than Lovoy.

"You realize, once we put an ordinance, it applies to every mayor that we have and not just the current mayor," Bare said.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola mayor withdraws purchasing limit increase from City Council