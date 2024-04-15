Pensacola man who shot ex's new beau faces 10 years in prison after plea deal

A Pensacola man charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder had four felony charges dismissed after accepting a plea for aggravated battery.

Brandon White was charged with attempting to murder in October 2022 after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and shooting her significant other, but the state dropped the charge after White pleaded no contest to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The state also dropped his burglary of a dwelling while armed, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and child neglect charges. White's sentence is now capped at 10 years in prison instead of life plus 55 years, according to court records.

White is set to be sentenced June 20.

What happened on Oct. 2, 2022?

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested White on Oct. 2, 2022, after they responded to the 2600 block of Patricia Drive for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim was shot multiple times in the home with Brandon's ex-girlfriend and children.

"(The victim) stated that Brandon White busted into the house and shot him," court records say. "He stated that (White) was driving a Fed Ex truck and left in an unknown direction."

Records say White had been texting his ex-girlfriend the day of the incident that "he was going to finder her and kill her" for being with the victim.

The victim also told law enforcement that White threatened him on Facebook by receiving a message from White saying, "I'm going to kill you for talking to my ex."

"(The victim) stated that he was in his bedroom with (the woman) and her two children when White entered his residence (and) he went into his bedroom and he saw a gun on White's person," records say. "He then attempted to grab the gun, but was unable to."

Records say the victim ran inside his closet when White opened fire.

Law enforcement later found White after identifying the Fed Ex truck in an apartment complex on Burgess Road.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man gets murder charge dropped after battery plea deal