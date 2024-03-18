A Pensacola man shot his ex in the chest. A jury convicted him of attempted manslaughter.

After a one-day trial Friday, a jury did not believe a Pensacola man who shot his ex-girlfriend at point-blank range committed attempted murder, but they did find him guilty of attempted manslaughter.

Michael Henderson Jr. was found guilty of attempted manslaughter and armed burglary for firing a single bullet into the woman's chest at her Hayne Street apartment complex, narrowly missing her heart.

"A short time after the (apartment) door was opened, he took the pistol, he pointed it at (the woman) and pulled the trigger," prosecutor Sam Edwards said during the trial Friday. "Before he pulled the trigger, he pointed the pistol at the center mass of her body and said, 'I got something for you b***h.'"

Edwards told the jury that the bullet remains in the victim's body.

Michael Henderson Jr. listens during his trial in court at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building in Pensacola on Friday, March 15, 2024. Henderson is on trial for attempted second-degree murder.

The incident began with a phone call on Oct. 13, 2023, between Henderson and his ex-girlfriend when he overheard the woman's new boyfriend. Edwards said Henderson did not like the way his children were being disciplined, so he took matters into his own hands.

That's when Henderson's girlfriend drove him to the apartment complex and he confronted his ex with a "jealous rage."

An arrest report says shortly after the phone call, Henderson kicked the apartment door in and began the argument. Then, Henderson "stepped out of the front doorway, held the screen door open and pulled out a small silver gun" and shot his ex-girlfriend.

Henderson was also charged with three counts of child cruelty without great bodily harm, but the state dismissed the charges prior to trial.

Henderson's child was at the apartment during the shooting, and testified Friday that she saw her dad shoot her mother.

Court records indicate Henderson will be sentenced on April 16.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola man who shot ex is guilty of attempted manslaughter