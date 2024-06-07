Pensacola man seriously injured in collision with ECAT bus

A 62-year-old Escambia County Area Transit bus driver caused a rollover crash Friday near North L and West Jordan streets.

Florida Highway Patrol says there were two passengers on the ECAT bus when the driver allegedly didn't yield to oncoming traffic before entering the intersection.

"The (ECAT bus) failed to yield to oncoming traffic and entered the intersection into the path of the Gray Ford Explorer Sport Trac driven by a 56-year-old male from Pensacola," an FHP report says.

In case you missed it: 1 killed, 3 seriously injured in collision on Fairfield Drive

The Ford then collided with the front end of the bus and rolled multiple times into the front yard of a home on the 1800 block of West Jordan Street. The driver of the Ford was transported to Baptist Hospital, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

A 58-year-old passenger of the bus was transported to West Florida Hospital with minor injuries.

FHP says they cited the bus driver for failure to yield.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECAT bus driver causes Pensacola man to crash, roll vehicle