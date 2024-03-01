Pensacola man sentenced to 25 years for 2021 Attucks Court murder of Michael Yeldon Jr.

The Pensacola man who gunned down 22-year-old Michael Yeldon Jr. at Attucks Court was sentenced to a quarter century in state prison Thursday.

Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson sentenced 19-year-old Iris Jenkins to 25 years in the Department of Corrections for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Robinson ordered all three sentences to run concurrent with one another.

Jenkins was originally facing up to life in prison for killing Yeldon on Aug. 14, 2021, but Jenkins took a plea deal in July that capped his sentence at 25 years.

What did Iris Jenkins do on Aug. 14, 2021?

On Aug. 14, 2021, 22-year-old Michael Yeldon Jr. was driving his car at the Attucks Court housing complex around 7:30 p.m. with passenger Cedric Lockett Jr.

Jenkins then began firing into the vehicle. After Yeldon was shot, his vehicle struck an apartment building.

Yeldon was transported to Baptist Hospital and succumbed to his injuries Aug. 15 while surrounded by his family, his father, Michael Anthony Yeldon Sr., told the News Journal in 2021.

The night of the incident, Yeldon drove to pick up Lockett and a third person named Willie McKay, according to Jenkins' arrest report.

Michael Anthony Yeldon Sr. (left) poses with his son Michael Anthony Yeldon Jr. (right).

Lockett told authorities they believed they were going to "meet some females." Once in the vehicle, McKay told Yeldon he need to stop by Attucks Court.

"Once at Attucks Court, Yeldon drove around in the complex for a brief period," the report states. "At one point, Lockett saw three males standing on a corner inside the complex. He heard McKay shout something as he opened the rear passenger door to exit the vehicle as it approached the males."

Lockett told authorities that McKay had partially exited the vehicle when Lockett said he heard gunshots. He said he heard McKay shout for Yeldon to drive, but the car would not accelerate and began to slowly roll.

The arrest report states Jenkins was dating a woman who was pregnant with McKay's child.

"Jenkins and McKay do not get along," the report says. "They have been arguing for weeks and making threats toward each other's life."

The woman told detectives that McKay contacted her the day of the shooting, saying he was going to kill Jenkins in Attucks Court.

Yeldon was seemingly caught in the crossfire.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Attucks Court Michael Yeldon Jr.'s Pensacola killer gets 25 years