Pensacola man dies in motorcycle crash: FHP

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is dead after a Saturday night motorcycle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 11:35 p.m., a motorcycle was headed southbound on Interstate 110 (State Road 8A) “at a high rate of speed,” an FHP news release said.

A Pensacola Police officer attempted a traffic stop, but the motorcycle fled the scene, and the officer did not pursue the vehicle, according to the release.

The motorcycle’s driver, a 59-year-old Pensacola man, lost control of the vehicle while “negotiating the (Davis Highway) off ramp and struck the concrete barrier wall,” the release said.

Then, the driver “became unseated from (the motorcycle) and struck a sign post on the north shoulder … continued into a wooded area and was (pronounced dead) on scene.”

Next of kin has been notified of the driver’s death, the FHP said.

